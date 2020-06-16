Latest News
Covid-19 updates Afghanistan; all hospitals to take samples
The Ministry of Public Health says the test capacity of the samples has reached 2,000 tests per day and efforts are underway to increase it further.
The Acting Minister of Public Health says that in addition to the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital and Ali Jinnah Hospitals, two other hospitals have also started taking samples from Coronavirus patients, and the capacity of the Covid-19 tests has now reached 2,000 specimens a day.
“We want to expand our laboratory machines to all hospitals. We will transfer the sampling gears to all hospitals,” said Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health.
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that there is still no testing capacity for Covid-19 in private hospitals, and the samples taken by these hospitals will be tested for free in government laboratories.
“Private hospitals currently do not have the capacity for testing, they are running samples at central laboratories, and we are diagnosing free of charge,” said Ashiq Khan Saadati, director of the Ministry of Health’s diagnostic services.
Meanwhile, Nasrin Oriakhil, head of the Afghan Medical Council, said, “As monitored, the health services in most hospitals are few and insufficient.”
According to official statistics, 783 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 26,310.
Reportedly, the number of fatalities in Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan has reached 491 with 13 new registries.
The number of recovered patients has also increased to more than 5,500.
It is worth mentioning that government officials have confirmed that the number of infected and deaths from the Coronavirus is much higher than official figures.
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
The Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar held a trilateral meeting with US Special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov via video teleconference Monday.
The three countries have reiterated their strong commitment to an Afghan-owned peace process and support for safeguarding Afghanistan’s achievements over the past 19 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the statement, all sides agreed as follow:
- The Russian and the US Governments welcome the Afghan Government’s commitment and progress towards releasing of the Taliban prisoners as a necessary step towards the early start of the intra-Afghan negotiations. The parties call on the Taliban to reciprocate the Afghan Government’s move by releasing all Afghan Government prisoners held by them consistent with their commitment in the Doha Agreement.
- Recognizing the importance of ensuring a positive atmosphere for the impending negotiations, the parties call for a significant reduction in violence as a confidence-building measure. The Afghan Government’s proposal concerning the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for compliance with ‘Reduction in Violence (RiV) measures and to ensure mutual accountability overall through the peace process is a positive contribution.
- The parties welcome the readiness of both sides to the intra-Afghan negotiations for an early start of the negotiations and expect that an initial meeting between the negotiating teams must be held immediately to agree on the agenda and next steps. Consistent with the Doha Agreement, the parties expect that achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations at the outset.
- The parties agree on the importance of regional and international cooperation as key to sustaining the intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to the success of the peace process. In this context, the parties call for further consultations through existing or new inclusive regional and international mechanisms aimed at further strengthening regional and international consensus in support of the peace process.
- The parties agree to meet again in this Trilateral format to discuss the progress made in the intra-Afghan negotiation process. The schedule and details of the next meeting are to be determined through diplomatic channels.
On the other hand, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, described the situation in Afghanistan as “challenging” and said, “NATO will continue to adjust our presence in support of the peace process. But for the peace to succeed, the Taliban must live up to their commitments. To reduce violence, break all bonds with Al Qaida and other international terrorist groups, and engage in intra-Afghan talks in good faith.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan government also speaks about the increase in violence by the Taliban.
The US ambassador to NATO, Bailey Hutchison, underlined that the Intra-Afghan talks is expected to put an end to violence, protect human rights, uphold the rule of law and eliminate terrorist shelters forever.
Sources in the Afghan government have said that an agreement has been reached to hold the first round of the Intra-Afghan talks in Doha in the coming days.
The Taliban, however, has said that negotiation with the government depends on the release of all 5,000 prisoners of the group.
It is noteworthy that more than 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released by the government so far, and the Taliban too, have released nearly 500 government prisoners.
Some 2,000 other Taliban prisoners are set to be released in a week’s time.
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
A woman was killed by her husband in Parwan province on Monday night, a local official confirmed.
The incident has taken place in the Shinwari district of the province at around 10 p.m. Monday.
Akogul Mohammadi, district governor for Shinwari told Ariana News that a young lady was stabbed by her husband to death.
Mohammadi said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police.
The motive for the murder yet to be determined but Mohammadi said that the man was suffering from mental illness.
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced that it has decided to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, the MSF said.
In a statement released on June 15, the organization said that the decision was taken following the brutal attack on our maternity wing on 12 May, in which 16 mothers were systematically shot dead. An MSF midwife, two children aged 7 and 8, and six other people present at the time of the attack were also killed.
“The decision comes with the understanding that while no information has emerged about the perpetrators or motive of the assault, mothers, babies, and health staff were the deliberate targets of the attack and that similar attacks may occur in the future,” the organization said.
“We have to accept reality… to remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable,” said Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General.
“We were aware that our presence in Dasht-e-Barchi carried risks, but we just couldn’t believe that someone would take advantage of the absolute vulnerability of women about to give birth to murder them and their babies,” says Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General. “But it did happen.”
“Today, we have to accept reality: higher walls and thicker security doors won’t prevent such horrific assaults from happening again,” says Allafort-Duverger. “To remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable.”
MSF further said that it was looking into ways to support local initiatives aimed at improving access to healthcare as the security conditions have forced the organization to withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi.
The end of MSF’s activities in the maternity wing of Dasht-e-Barchi hospital is a necessary but painful decision, fraught with consequences for more than one million people who live in the area. Most of them are from the Hazara community, a historically marginalized and poor population, many of whom were displaced by decades of conflict.
MSF has been working in Dasht-e-Barchi in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health since November 2014, providing free-of-charge maternity and neonatal care in one of the most densely populated areas of Kabul.
