COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 178 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Kandahar, Kabul, and Herat have had the most positive cases of Coronavirus in the past day.
Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, added that four people had died from the coronavirus virus in the past 24 hours, and another 50 have recovered.
According to Mayar, 45 cases in Kandahar, 44 cases in Kabul, 24 cases in Herat, 13 cases in Baghlan, 14 cases in Paktia, 6 cases in Nangarhar and Jawzjan, 5 cases in Kapisa, 4 cases in Balkh, Badghis, and Bamyan, 3 cases in Laghman and Samangan, 2 cases in Maidan Wardak, and 1 case in Parwan and Nuristan were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 2,349 in Afghanistan.
“The crisis is huge, and if the advanced health care systems have faced trouble due to Coronavirus, then Afghanistan could face more seriously,” said Wahidullah Mayar.
In response to the introduction of Minister of Public Health, Firoozuddin Firuz, to the Attorney General’s Office, Mayar said that they are willing to hold the Afghan people accountable.
“We are not afraid to be introduced to the prosecutor’s office. We are ready to share details on every penny we have spent,” said Mayar.
According to the ministry, so far, 68 people have died of the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the coronavirus and another 310 have recovered.
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
Save the Children, in a press report on May 01, 2020, revealed that over 7 million children in Afghanistan were at risk of hunger because of the sky rising prices of food amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
It says, “At a time when Afghan children need adequate daily nutrition to help strengthen their immune systems to fight the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the price of basic foods is rising under the lockdown, making it harder for families to feed themselves.”
According to the report, a third of the population, including 7.3 million children, will face food shortages in April and May due to the current pandemic.
It refers to a survey of the World Food Program, which indicates that only in the past month, the price of wheat flour and cooking oil in Afghanistan’s main city markets have increased by up to 23 percent as supply is unable to meet demand, while the cost of rice, sugar, and pulses have increased by between 7 and 12 percent.
“While food prices are increasing, the financial ability of daily wage laborers to buy food is decreasing, as casual work dries up because of nationwide restrictions. A large portion of the Afghan workforce relies on the informal sector, with no safety nets when work is scarce,” the report states.
This comes as even before the global COVID-19 crisis, reportedly, the total number of children who needed some form of humanitarian support this year stood at 5.26 million, making war-torn Afghanistan one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child, it underlines.
According to the report, the most recent nutrition surveys in Afghanistan show that an estimated two million children under five will suffer from the most life-threatening form of extreme hunger annually.
“The effects of the lockdown coupled with one of the weakest health systems in the world – Afghanistan has just 0.3 doctors per 1,000 people – means malnourished and sick children are much less likely to get the life-saving treatment they need to survive,” says the report.
Save the Children, narrates the story of a 13-year-old Mustafa in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan with his four siblings and mother.
“Mustafa goes to school and works in a local food shop to supplement the family income. But since the lockdown, he is at home, unable to neither go to school nor earn any money to help put food on the table.”
Mustafa tells Save the Children, “We don’t have any food at home. From three meals a day we are down to two and sometimes just one. My mother is trying to find food for us, she is weaving carpets to sell but everywhere is closed right now. She can only make us tea with dry bread. My other siblings sometimes ask for good food, but my mother can’t afford to feed us. It’s hard to be alive.”
Timothy Bishop, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, said, “We are deeply concerned that this pandemic will lead to a perfect storm of hunger, disease, and death in Afghanistan unless the world takes action now to ensure vulnerable children and their families have enough to eat, especially those in remote areas and the urban poor.”
“The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 means many families are stressed about putting food on the table, with no clear indication of how long the current crisis will go on.”
Meanwhile, children who miss out on their daily nutritional needs are at a far greater risk of getting sick, he said adding that in extreme cases the lack of food may even affect a child’s physical and mental development, with devastating consequences for the rest of their lives.
Bishop further said, “For many Afghans, the biggest impact of the pandemic will not be the virus itself, but the hunger caused by lockdown measures and a breakdown in supply lines. We are facing the very real risk that children could die from starvation.”
He underlines that what is needed is for the international community to urgently fly in food supplies to be distributed to some of the most vulnerable communities in the country, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, malnourished, and those who are sick.
Bishop calls on the government to provide food amid the lockdown, noting “We also urge the Afghan government to facilitate the rapid distribution of food, despite the nationwide lockdown.”
He concludes his statement emphasizing, “Afghan children have suffered enough. Most have known nothing but conflict in their lives. We cannot allow COVID-19 to further rob them of their futures.”
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
The US will draw down its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600, ahead of schedule on the commitment to drawdown troops that it made in the US-Taliban peace deal signed earlier this year, sources have told CNN.
The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the drawdown somewhat, one US defense official said. There has been a pause in a significant amount of military training activity due to the virus, which has made it easier to send some US troops home.
CNN writes reporting a US official, “The US has until mid-July to fulfill its pledge to reduce troops to 8,600, from the total 12,000 to 13,000 in the country earlier this year. But it could hit that goal in a few weeks – months before the deadline.”
To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus earlier this year, the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan temporarily paused the return of some service members.
However, recently American news outlets reported that President Trump had been planning to pull out all US troops from Afghanistan prior to the initial deadline reasoning the Coronavirus pandemic.
The US troop drawdown – eventually full withdrawal – is a key element in the US-Taliban agreement for bringing peace to the country, aimed to start the Intra-Afghan negotiations and releasing as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners – none of these, though, has come into effect to this date.
Nonetheless, the efforts remain active at all ends. The nation is looking forward to seeing whether all this end fruitfully for the country.
ONSC: Taliban has harmed nearly 1,000 civilians in the past two months
The Taliban have killed, wounded, and/or abducted nearly a thousand civilians in less than two months since its signing of the peace agreement with the United States.
The Office of the National Security Council said that the increase in the Taliban attacks is a sign that the group is not committed to bringing peace.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense is also talking about the increase in Taliban attacks on the security forces.
According to the National Security Council, 337 civilians have been killed, 452 wounded and 164 others abducted by the Taliban since the US-Taliban peace deal.
“The Taliban have again increased their attacks on the military and civilians, and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” said Ruhollah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
However, the Taliban denies the allegations and blames the government for escalating the war. The group has said that they will avenge if their prisoners are not released.
“The United States needs to pave the way for the release of prisoners and the reduction of violence,” said Wahab Wardag, a former air force commander.
In addition to civilians, the Afghan armed forces have also suffered casualties in recent weeks.
The commander-in-chief of the foreign forces in Afghanistan has warned the Taliban, they will respond if the Taliban continue to attack.
“If the troops are not strengthened, they will undoubtedly become vulnerable,” said Khan Agha Rezaei, head of the House Intelligence Committee.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has called for a halt to the war and violence across the world in a resolution to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
