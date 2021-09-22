COVID-19
COVID-19 sends northern Chinese city into semi-shutdown
China’s northeastern city of Harbin, with a population of 10 million, went into semi-shutdown after reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since early February.
Three of 16 new local cases reported in China for September 21 were in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday. The last reported locally transmitted cases in the city were on February 4.
Harbin on Wednesday vowed to complete an initial round of city-wide testing by Thursday, and told its residents to refrain from stepping outside their homes, unless necessary, before their test results are out.
The city has already told its residents to avoid leaving town unless for essential reasons, and those who do leave must produce proof of negative test results within 48 hours from departure.
Indoors venues such as cinemas, gyms and mah-jong parlours were also shut, and tourist sites were ordered to limit visitor traffic at half of their capacity, state television reported on Tuesday.
The city would also suspend offline classes at all kindergartens, primary schools and high schools for a week from Wednesday, state television said late on Tuesday.
It was unclear if the three new Harbin cases were linked to the current outbreak in the eastern province of Fujian.
According to state television, one of the cases was found when the person went to a local hospital for testing.
Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 in NYC
Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the government said.
Queiroga will remain in New York in quarantine, the government’s communications office said, Reuters reported.
“The minister is doing well,” the statement said. It added that the rest of the delegation tested negative for the virus.
According to the report Queiroga told CNN Brasil that he had worn a mask the entire time that he was in the U.N. building.
Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic, defied U.N. rules that asked all those attending the assembly to be vaccinated. He has bragged about not getting vaccinated, Reuters reported.
In his speech to world leaders at a meeting where the global coronavirus pandemic was top of the agenda, Bolsonaro said his government did not support the use of a vaccine passport and stood by treatment of the virus with unproven drugs such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine.
He said Brazil’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19 had been successful and that all adults who wanted a vaccine would be fully inoculated by November.
With unvaccinated diners barred from eating in New York restaurants, Bolsonaro and his entourage ate pizza on a sidewalk on their first night in the city on Sunday.
The health minister was the second member of the Brazilian delegation in New York to have tested positive. A young diplomat who was part of an advance team preparing Bolsonaro’s visit tested positive on the weekend and was isolated, Reuters said.
COVID-19 has killed 591,440 Brazilians in the world’s second-deadliest outbreak after the United States.
As vaccination advances in the country, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to 519 a day, compared with almost 3,000 at the peak of the pandemic in April.
On a trip to the United States to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year, 22 members of Bolsonaro’s delegation caught coronavirus in the worst case of transmission in a government that ignored precautions.
Bolsonaro, who regarded Trump as a political role model, has opposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and seldom uses a mask, read the report.
Brazil reports 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid counting backlog
Brazil reported 935 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 150,106 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, an unusually large number due to what officials said was an adjustment in how case numbers are tabulated.
Some 92,614 cases occurred in Rio de Janeiro in recent months, but only entered into the official count in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.
Rio’s state-level health ministry attributed the number of cases registered to new demands from the federal Health Ministry regarding case counting, the details of which were not revealed, Reuters reported.
The state health ministry “emphasizes that these are not cases that occurred in the last 24 hours, but rather cases that were not displayed before due to changes in the federal (case counting) system,” it said. “Of these cases, 62% occurred in 2021.”
At least two other states – Paraiba in the northeast and Sao Paulo in the southeast – have seen unusual case jumps in recent days due to changes in the federal case count, according to national media reports.
The South American country has registered a total of 590,508 coronavirus deaths and 21.2 million total confirmed cases.
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 226.8 mln, death toll tops 4.66 mln: WHO
The cumulative total of global COVID-19 cases increased to more than 226.8 million, with the death toll exceeding 4.66 million as of Friday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There had been 226,844,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,666,334 deaths as of Friday, the WHO’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
A total of 5,634,533,040 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of Tuesday, the WHO reported.
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States neared 42 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 672,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 41,942,199 on Friday, the CSSE tally showed.
The United States continues to lead the world in the numbers of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Another 32,651 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,371,301, according to official figures released on Friday.
The country also recorded another 178 coronavirus-related deaths as the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,983.
These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, Germany’s federal disease control agency, said in its latest report released on Friday that the country registered 11,022 new infections and 20 new deaths within 24 hours.
A total of 4,125,878 COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, with the death toll climbing to 92,857 as of Friday, said the RKI.
Russia registered 19,905 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,234,425 infections, the official monitoring and response center said on Friday.
The nationwide death toll grew by 791 to 196,626 fatalities while the number of recoveries increased by 16,619 to 6,469,017.
Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday that the situation with the coronavirus in the country is stable but remains tense.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,417,390 on Saturday, as 35,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s latest data showed.
An additional 281 deaths were also recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 444,529.
Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.
Currently, there are 340,639 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,583 during the period.
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 23,134 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,347,550.
The DOH also reported 255 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country’s death toll to 36,583.
Vietnam reported 11,521 new COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths on Friday, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total tally to 667,650, with 16,637 deaths, the ministry said.
Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,972 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 4,013 in the nearby Binh Duong province and 345 in Dong Nai province.
