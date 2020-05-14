Latest News
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
Dr. Mike Ryan stated that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a “massive effort”.
“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” Dr. Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva. “HIV has not gone away – but we have come to terms with the virus.”
Dr. Ryan then said he doesn’t believe “anyone can predict when this disease will disappear”.
So far more than 300,000 deaths have been reported from Coronavirus, and more than 4.3 million cases have been recorded.
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia
A car bomb hit a government facility in Paktia, reportedly an army base, this morning, leaving dozens of civilian casualties.
Confirming the blast, Paktia officials said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured.
Paktia Police Chief Sultan Daud confirmed that a car bomb – a Mazda truck improvised with explosives – had exploded at a military facility in Gardez, Paktia province.
The spokesperson for 203 Thunder Corps, Emal Momand, said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured, adding that the number of casualties is likely to vary.
The Paktia provincial media office said in a statement that 28 people were killed and wounded in the attack – the dead included one ANA soldier and three civilians, while 19 civilians and 5 ANA soldiers were wounded.
According to the statement, the incident has happened in a place that is mostly frequented by civilians. Also, windows of offices and houses nearby have been broken.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that a number of troopers had been killed and wounded.
This comes as President Ghani, following the deadly attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar, and Laghman, ordered the Afghan National Defense and Security forces to ease up their “active defense” mode and go on “offensive” one against the anti-government armed forces.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that 259 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 49 people in Balkh, 29 people in Kandahar, 27 people in Kabul, 25 people in Takhar, 23 People in Nangarhar, 22 people in Herat, 10 people in Parwan and 10 others in Kunar were tested positive for the COVID-19.
It brings the total affected people to 5226 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry blamed the citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, warning it could lead to a humanitarian crisis as a result of the pandemic in Afghanistan.
“Streets are still crowded. People are not following health instructions, this devastating,” said Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health.
It comes as five people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 132 in Afghanistan.
The ministry added that 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
“There is a greater need to expand awareness programs,” Shewai Sharq, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said.
So far, 5226 people in Afghanistan and 39 others were infected with the COVID-19 abroad with 132 deaths and 648 recoveries.
International community condemns Kabul, Nangarhar attacks
The international communities have expressed deep condolence over the attack on a maternity ward in Kabul and a suicide attack at a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province.
The US, Germany, and UK ambassadors to Afghanistan and the UN and Amnesty International condemned the attacks, which left at least 57 deaths.
The United Nations called the attacks “horrific” and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said in a statement, “The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.”
UNAMA expresses shock and revulsion at today’s terrorist attacks at a #Kabul maternity hospital and a funeral in #Nangarhar, causing significant civilian casualties. UN in #Afghanistan calls for those responsible to face justice and offers condolences to victims and families. pic.twitter.com/f7pOTEJepa
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) May 12, 2020
The US Chargé d’ Affaires Ross Wilson also condemned the attack in a tweet saying, “I deplore this barbaric attack and condemn the evil terrorists who target those who cannot defend themselves and who are already suffering. Hospitals are centers of compassion with dedicated Afghan and MSF -an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization – Afghanistan staff caring for innocent civilians.”
Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Decker expressed U.S. condolences to 2nd VP Danesh for the horrific attacks yesterday in Kabul and Nangarhar. DCM Decker highlighted Secretary Pompeo’s condemnation of the attacks and America’s sympathy to the victims and families. pic.twitter.com/Hplqi4f8L9
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) May 13, 2020
The NATO Deputy SCR, Nicholas Dean also blamed the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar.
NATO quoting Dean said in a tweet, “I strongly condemn today’s attacks in Kabul & Nangahar targeting innocent civilians. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed. I commend the efforts of the #ANDSF. NATO stands with the people of #Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.”
“I strongly condemn today’s attacks in #Kabul & #Nangahar targeting innocent civilians. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed.I commend the efforts of the #ANDSF.#NATO stands with the people of #Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism”-Deputy SCR Nicholas Dean
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) May 12, 2020
Condemning the attacks, Amnesty International South Asia underlined in a tweet that, “These killings must awaken the world to the horrors #Afghan civilians continue to face—they must get the justice they deserve and the protection they need.”
At least 25 people – including mothers, newborn babies, and nurses – were in the attack on a maternity ward in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city, and the suicide attack on the funeral ceremony of a local police commander in Nangarhar killed 32 and left 133 others wounded.
