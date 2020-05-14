COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.

Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.

Dr. Mike Ryan stated that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a “massive effort”.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” Dr. Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva. “HIV has not gone away – but we have come to terms with the virus.”

Dr. Ryan then said he doesn’t believe “anyone can predict when this disease will disappear”.

So far more than 300,000 deaths have been reported from Coronavirus, and more than 4.3 million cases have been recorded.

