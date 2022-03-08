Health
COVID-19 kills 40 people in Afghanistan in one week
Forty people have died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past week, authorities said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Public Health, however, said that the peak of the current wave of COVID-19 has passed in Afghanistan and that infections and deaths are declining.
According the ministry’s data, 59 people died due to coronavirus in the second week of February.
Javed Hazhir, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said that 500 people recovered in the first week of February, 2,600 in the second week, 2,400 in the third week and 3,773 in the last week of the month.
He said that Afghanistan does not have the equipment to detect the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
According to the official, the World Health Organization had pledged to deliver the equipment to detect the Omicron variant in late January, however, it has not fulfilled its promise.
“We shared with them the problems and the consequences. They make so many promises in the media, but in practice, unfortunately, there has been no major assistance to address the problems,” Hazhir said.
Meanwhile, medical staff at Afghan-Japan hospital, one of the main hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, said that the number of patients has declined in the last couple of weeks.
According to them, most of the patients have Omicron variant symptoms.
Ebadullah Ebadi, a doctor at the hospital, also warned that they will face serious problems if international donors stop funding the facility.
Health
Pneumonia runs rampant through Afghanistan
In the last 45 days, more than four hundred people have died of pneumonia across the country, officials said adding that most of them were children.
The Ministry of Public Health says that during this period, nearly 190,000 people contracted pneumonia across the country.
According to health officials, the highest number of cases were in Kabul, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.
According to the ministry:
• In 2020, more than 900,000 people were infected and 1,700 people died
• In 2021 more than 944,000 people were infected and 1,900 died
• In 2022, more than 188,000 people have so far been infected while 436 people have died
The highest number of infections recorded this year so far have been in Balkh with 23,075 cases, then Kabul with 20,990 and Nangarhar with 14,560.
Nangarhar recorded the most deaths from pneumonia with 88 cases, Balkh with 75 cases and Kabul with 45.
Extreme cold, a lack of fuel to heat homes, limited access to health care and hospitals is behind the rising case load officials said.
A large percentage of fatalities however have been children.
“In the last two months, many patients have been referred to the hospital and hospitalized here; we try to treat them right until the end,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.
Historically, one-fifth of all children under the age of five who have died succumbed to pneumonia.
Health
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
Health
Bill Gates visits Pakistan, says polio eradication possible in a few years
Microsoft Corp co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates visited Pakistan on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and saying polio eradication could be possible in coming years in one of the last two countries of the world where the virus is endemic.
“We’re not done but we’re certainly in by far the best situation we’ve ever been in,” Gates told reporters in Islamabad on the possibility of eliminating polio in Pakistan and globally.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, of which Gates is co-chair, is part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a major project between governments and international organisations.
Pakistan, along with neighbouring Afghanistan, is one of two countries in the world where polio continues to circulate.
Gates, with Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Faisal Sultan, told reporters that the two neighbouring countries’ polio eradication efforts were interlinked.
They said there was a real possibility of eliminating polio in practice in the next few years, but the outcome was uncertain, particularly given the situation in Afghanistan where the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control in August.
“I think the steps taken in Pakistan during 2022 will probably set us up to finish polio eradication,” Gates said.
“Afghanistan is a little bit of a question mark because that’s a more complex situation,” he said, but noted vaccination rates had gone up this year after dropping off since 2018, though needed to be higher.
Sultan said Pakistan was engaging with the IEA administration health authorities.
“We … have ongoing conversations to make sure that a synchronised campaign for eradication … because when you look at our two countries (they) are adjacent to each other and … tightly linked,” he said.
No children have been paralysed by wild polio in Pakistan in more than a year, according to the Gates Foundation, but the virus was detected in December in sewerage samples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Four wild polio cases were reported in Afghanistan in 2021 and one this year, according to GPEI.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, to Gates at an investiture ceremony.
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
COVID-19 kills 40 people in Afghanistan in one week
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan
IEA says it’s committed to addressing women’s issues
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
Tahawol: US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan
Zerbena: India’s shipment of wheat to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Sirajuddin Haqqani’s rare public appearance discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukrainians put out fire at nuclear complex after Russian attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA calls on the nation to voluntarily hand over weapons, govt assets
-
World4 days ago
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
-
World5 days ago
Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin’s head
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blast hits mosque in Paktia, causes casualties
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF reports15% of $2 billion needed for Afghan children has been collected
-
Business4 days ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Scientists unveil micro battery for the smallest computers in the world