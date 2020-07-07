Covid-19 in Afghanistan; 22 died, 194 others infected

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health and in the past 24 hours, 22 patients died of the pandemic and 194 others tested positive.

According to the MoPH statistics, 15 cases in Kabul, 57 cases in Herat, 11 cases in Balkh, 23 cases in Takhar, 32 cases in Daikundi, 12 cases in Badghis, five cases in Parwan, five cases in Badakhshan, two cases in Kunar, 11 cases in Ghazni, six cases in Kandahar, six cases in Maidan Wardak, two cases in Khost, one case in Nangarhar, one case in Laghman, and three cases in Panjshir were registered.

Taking these numbers into account, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan came to 33,384.

Meanwhile, 22 patients passed out of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 920.

MoPH added that 495 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,151.