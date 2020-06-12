Business
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.
The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.
The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”
It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”
Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.
Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.
Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.
Business
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
Business
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Business
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
The global healthcare information technology market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% from 2019 to 2020, GlobeNewswire reported.
The report adds that the global healthcare information technology market size is expected to reach USD 270.3 billion by 2021 from USD 227.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.6%.
The major reason behind the HCIT growth in the market is said to be the rising infections of COVID-19.
Other factors in the growth are government mandates, support, and initiatives for HCIT solutions, the increasing use of big data in healthcare, high returns on investment for HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.
In addition, HCIT is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.
According to the forecast, the American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR because of the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
ICC members banned from entering United States
Sola: Emphasizes over release of Taliban prisoners
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Sola: Emphasizes over release of Taliban prisoners
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
Sola: Afghan peace process
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Balkh
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Members of government’s negotiating team likely to change
- Latest News5 days ago
Peace Effort; Khalilzad meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 2,0917
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad in Doha discusses commencement of intra-Afghan talks with Taliban
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
- Business4 days ago
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar