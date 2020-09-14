COVID-19
COVID-19 hits Afghan children hard, deprives millions of an education
COVID-19 lockdown in Afghanistan has had a devastating impact on children with eight out of ten saying they learned little or nothing during the pandemic, a Save the Children survey found.
The survey found that two-thirds (64 percent) of the children surveyed had no contact with teachers at all during lockdown.
Eight in ten children believed they had learned little or nothing since schools closed and less than one in every 20 children (4.6 percent) had at least one daily check-in with a teacher.
Three in every 10 (30 percent) children reported some violence at home during COVD-19 and one in three households in rural areas had difficulties accessing learning materials compared to one in five households in the urban areas.
Speaking to Afghan children and their families, Save the Children reported that the pandemic has only made life harder and more dangerous for families who have lived through conflict for decades.
Meena, an 11-year-old girl in Nangarhar province said: “COVID-19 has changed my life. I am again not able to go to school. I had gotten a chance to go to school for the first time and then COVID-19 changed everything.
“The impact of COVID-19 is huge in our life, we live under a tough situation. There is no proper food and medicine to survive. Since the outbreak, we haven’t had three meals in a day because my father can’t make enough money to provide us with enough food. Whenever we get sick we can’t visit doctors due to poverty.”
The organization stated that education had already suffered greatly in Afghanistan due to conflict and while some progress has been made in recent years, such as the passing of a new law last year which guarantees children equal access to education, many challenges remain.
Their report stated that before COVID-19, 3.7 million children in Afghanistan were already out-of-school and when schools closed due to the pandemic, nearly 10 million more lost access to education.
Christopher Nyamandi, Save the Children’s Afghanistan Country Director, said: “To protect an entire generation of children from losing out on a healthy and stable future, the world needs to urgently step up with support for Afghanistan. Without education, Afghan children will be denied the opportunity to help rebuild their country.
“The needs of children and their opinions need to be at the center of any plans to build back what Afghanistan has lost over the past months, to ensure they don’t pay the heaviest price.”
Save the Children’s research also found that across six Afghan provinces, just 28.6 percent of children can access distance learning programs through TV, 13.8 percent through radio programming, and 0.2 percent through the internet.
Girls have been more heavily impacted than boys by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 3.7 million children that were already out-of-school, 60 percent are girls.
India’s daily COVID-19 infection rate now close to 100,000
India’s COVID-19 cases passed the 4.7 million mark Sunday after it recorded more than 94,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures confirm.
India recorded a daily increase of 94,372 new coronavirus cases. This was the fifth straight day it reported over 90,000 new cases – adding more than one million new infections in less than two weeks.
The total now stands at 4,754,356 with a daily total of 1,114 deaths. The total number of deaths is 78,586.
India media reports confirmed Home Minister Amit Shah was readmitted to a hospital in New Delhi late Saturday.
He tested positive a few weeks back, was then hospitalized and discharged two weeks ago.
Fears are growing in India however, that the number of cases could surpass that of the US by the end of September. Already India is the second-worst affected country in the world, after the US, which has recorded 6.5 million cases.
Time to plan transport of COVID-19 vaccines is now: IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments around the world to start planning for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines once approved and available.
IATA said in a statement that air cargo plays a key role in the distribution of vaccines under normal circumstances and that this will be critical to efficient transport and distribution of a vaccine when the time comes.
However, governments will need to plan accordingly well in advance and with industry stakeholders.
“Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry. But it won’t happen without careful advance planning. And the time for that is now,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
“We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead,” he said.
“Delivering billions of doses of vaccine to the entire world efficiently will involve hugely complex logistical and programmatic obstacles all the way along the supply chain. We look forward to working together with government, vaccine manufacturers and logistical partners to ensure an efficient global roll-out of a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
IATA stated that vaccines must be handled and transported in line with international regulatory requirements, at controlled temperatures and without delay to ensure the quality of the product.
The association stated that while there are still many unknowns (number of doses, temperature sensitivities, manufacturing locations, etc.), it is clear that the scale of activity will be vast, that cold chain facilities will be required and that delivery to every corner of the planet will be needed.
Security is also of paramount importance, stated IATA. Vaccines will be highly valuable commodities. Arrangements must be in place to ensure that shipments remain secure from tampering and theft.
“Processes are in place to keep cargo shipments secure, but the potential volume of vaccine shipments will need early planning to ensure that they are scalable,” IATA stated.
IATA also warned governments to take into consideration the diminished cargo capacity in the air transport sector after passenger traffic has downsized and networks have moth-balled many aircraft.
The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 747 cargo aircraft, IATA stated.
“Even if we assume that half the needed vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face its largest single transport challenge ever. In planning their vaccine programs, particularly in the developing world, governments must take very careful consideration of the limited air cargo capacity that is available at the moment. If borders remain closed, travel curtailed, fleets grounded and employees furloughed, the capacity to deliver life-saving vaccines will be very much compromised,” said de Juniac.
India overtakes Brazil, has second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases
India’s COVID-19 infection tally surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of infections.
The highest is the United States with over six million cases.
On Monday, India reported yet another daily record of 90,802 new cases in 24 hours with 1,016 deaths – taking the total to 71,642, Indian health officials reported.
Al Jazeera reported Monday that independent health experts said based on coronavirus antibody tests the real number of cases is much higher than those confirmed.
