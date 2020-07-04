COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2020)

Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, the President’s Special Envoy for development, economic, commercial, and alleviation of poverty affairs has died of Coronavirus.

The Presidential Palace issued a statement called the death of Ghazanfar as a great loss for the country; saying he had “served the country.”

Yousuf Ghazanfar’s body was laid to rest in Mazar-e-Sharif in a special ceremony attended by a number of government officials.

The presidential palace says that Mohammad Yusuf Ghazanfar’s was a “pious, benevolent and nationalist figure” who was always striving for progress and development in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce considers Yousuf Ghazanfar’s functions to be very valuable for economic development in the country.

Yousuf Ghazanfar was under treatment in Turkey after contracting the coronavirus.

The funeral ceremony for Ghazanfar was held at the Presidential Palace while his corpse was being buried in Balkh on Saturday evening.



The ceremony was attended by President Ashraf Ghani, the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a number of cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, and a number of prominent figures of the country.

The President and other participants paid tribute and prayed for the soul of the late Yousuf Ghazanfar and wished the deceased a happy paradise.

Ghazanfar died of coronavirus at a hospital in Ankara, Turkey on Friday evening.