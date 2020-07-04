COVID-19
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, the President’s Special Envoy for development, economic, commercial, and alleviation of poverty affairs has died of Coronavirus.
The Presidential Palace issued a statement called the death of Ghazanfar as a great loss for the country; saying he had “served the country.”
Yousuf Ghazanfar’s body was laid to rest in Mazar-e-Sharif in a special ceremony attended by a number of government officials.
The presidential palace says that Mohammad Yusuf Ghazanfar’s was a “pious, benevolent and nationalist figure” who was always striving for progress and development in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce considers Yousuf Ghazanfar’s functions to be very valuable for economic development in the country.
Yousuf Ghazanfar was under treatment in Turkey after contracting the coronavirus.
The funeral ceremony for Ghazanfar was held at the Presidential Palace while his corpse was being buried in Balkh on Saturday evening.
The ceremony was attended by President Ashraf Ghani, the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a number of cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, and a number of prominent figures of the country.
The President and other participants paid tribute and prayed for the soul of the late Yousuf Ghazanfar and wished the deceased a happy paradise.
Ghazanfar died of coronavirus at a hospital in Ankara, Turkey on Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan has recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health in a Coronavirus updates surveillance said the total number of infections in the country has risen to 32,672.
According to the ministry, the new cases have been registered in Kabul (164), Herat (28), Balkh (23), Paktia (4), Nangarhar (3), Takhar (3), Bamyan (33), Baghlan (7), Badghis (14), Nimroz (12), Parwan (2), Badakhshan (20), Maidan Wardak (5), Laghman (1), Daikundi (9), Kunar (2), Helmand (6), Panjsher (5), Ghor (5), Zabul (2).
Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
The death cases were registered as follows, Kabul (1), Parwan (4), Nangarhar (1), Nimruz (1), bringing the total fatalities to 826 in the country.
The Health Ministry further said that 1,833 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals.
It brings the total recoveries to 19,164 in the country.
There are 11,093,182 cases tested positive worldwide, with 525,491 deaths and 5,890,052 recoveries.
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 302 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours in the country.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), Nooristan (1).
It brings the total infections to 32,324 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
The deaths cases were reported as follows: Kabul (6), Kandahar (3), Paktia (2), Takhar (1).
According to the ministry, 1,290 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering their health.
The ministry added, so far, 17,331 have recovered from the virus.
There are 10,889,434 cases tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recoveries.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022
The Ministry of Public Health said Thursday that 33 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan as the country recorded 186 new cases.
The record of new cases shows a declined in the number of infections in the country.
Meanwhile, 436 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after receiving treatment.
“In the past 24 hours out of 341 samples 186 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus, 33 patients died and 436 others have recovered,” said Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health Masoma Jafari.
The cases were registered in Kabul 61, Herat 34, Daikundi 31, Kunduz 16, Balkh 14, Logar 7, Parwan 6, Kandahar 6, Baghlan 3, Laghman, Maidan Wardak and Paktia 2 in each, and Helmand and Nangahar witnessed 1-1 case in each.
It brings the total infections to 32022 with 806 deaths and 16607 recoveries in Afghanistan.
