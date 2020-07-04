COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan has recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health in a Coronavirus updates surveillance said the total number of infections in the country has risen to 32,672.
According to the ministry, the new cases have been registered in Kabul (164), Herat (28), Balkh (23), Paktia (4), Nangarhar (3), Takhar (3), Bamyan (33), Baghlan (7), Badghis (14), Nimroz (12), Parwan (2), Badakhshan (20), Maidan Wardak (5), Laghman (1), Daikundi (9), Kunar (2), Helmand (6), Panjsher (5), Ghor (5), Zabul (2).
Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
The death cases were registered as follows, Kabul (1), Parwan (4), Nangarhar (1), Nimruz (1), bringing the total fatalities to 826 in the country.
The Health Ministry further said that 1,833 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals.
It brings the total recoveries to 19,164 in the country.
There are 11,093,182 cases tested positive worldwide, with 525,491 deaths and 5,890,052 recoveries.
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 302 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours in the country.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), Nooristan (1).
It brings the total infections to 32,324 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
The deaths cases were reported as follows: Kabul (6), Kandahar (3), Paktia (2), Takhar (1).
According to the ministry, 1,290 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering their health.
The ministry added, so far, 17,331 have recovered from the virus.
There are 10,889,434 cases tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recoveries.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022
The Ministry of Public Health said Thursday that 33 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan as the country recorded 186 new cases.
The record of new cases shows a declined in the number of infections in the country.
Meanwhile, 436 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after receiving treatment.
“In the past 24 hours out of 341 samples 186 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus, 33 patients died and 436 others have recovered,” said Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health Masoma Jafari.
The cases were registered in Kabul 61, Herat 34, Daikundi 31, Kunduz 16, Balkh 14, Logar 7, Parwan 6, Kandahar 6, Baghlan 3, Laghman, Maidan Wardak and Paktia 2 in each, and Helmand and Nangahar witnessed 1-1 case in each.
It brings the total infections to 32022 with 806 deaths and 16607 recoveries in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Twenty-eight Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
A COVID-19 updates surveillance released on Wednesday by the ministry shows that the death cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Nangarhar (2), Balkh (1), and Maidan Wardak (1).
It brings the total death fatalities to 774 in the country.
Meanwhile, 319 new confirmed cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as follows: Kabul 133, Herat 42, Kandahar 10, Balkh 8, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 14, Baghlan 5, Badghis 11, Logar 3, Wardak 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 1, Daikundi 56, Farah 21, Panjsher 1, Zabul 1.
The Health Ministry said that the total affected people reached to 31,836 in Afghanistan.
The surveillance indicates that 1,520 patients have recovered their health and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,651.
There are 10,498,090 cases tested positive worldwide, with 511,851 deaths and 5,374,764 recoveries.
