COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan

37 mins ago

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2020)

Afghanistan has recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health in a Coronavirus updates surveillance said the total number of infections in the country has risen to 32,672.

According to the ministry, the new cases have been registered in Kabul (164), Herat (28), Balkh (23), Paktia (4), Nangarhar (3), Takhar (3), Bamyan (33), Baghlan (7), Badghis (14), Nimroz (12), Parwan (2), Badakhshan (20), Maidan Wardak (5), Laghman (1), Daikundi (9), Kunar (2), Helmand (6), Panjsher (5), Ghor (5), Zabul (2). 

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

The death cases were registered as follows, Kabul (1), Parwan (4), Nangarhar (1), Nimruz (1), bringing the total fatalities to 826 in the country.

The Health Ministry further said that 1,833 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals.

It brings the total recoveries to 19,164 in the country.

There are 11,093,182 cases tested positive worldwide, with 525,491 deaths and 5,890,052 recoveries.

