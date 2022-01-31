Health
COVID-19 cases increase in Afghanistan: officials
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday that COVID-19 infections have increased across Afghanistan.
According to the MoPH, 429 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the country.
MoPH officials raised concerns and said that the Afghan health sector is not able to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 surged recently. Symptoms of the cases [show] they are likely the new variant; we don’t know [whether it is Omicron or not], because we don’t have [test] kits. Compatriots should be careful,” said Dr Javed Hazher, spokesman for the MoPH.
Employees of the Afghan-Japan hospital which is allocated to treat Coronavirus patients said that they have not received their salaries for many months.
“Most of the cases are Omicron… We don’t have machines to detect Omicron cases, we also don’t have necessary kits,” said Hashmat Faizi, one hospital official.
Afghan patients and their relatives meanwhile are concerned about the lack of drugs and medical equipment in hospitals.
“Our patient had [Coronavirus] symptoms, we transferred him here. It is not clear yet whether he is infected by Coronavirus or not,” said Nasar, a relative of one patient.
“Our patient had been admitted here for a long time. We don’t have a good place to stay here, our problems should be reduced,” said Namat Gull, another relative.
Despite the increase in COVID cases across Afghanistan, people continue to ignore advice to wear face masks in public nor do they stick to social distancing regulations.
Advertisements in the media about measures to take to avoid contracting the virus have also stopped.
Afghanistan’s health system is on brink of collapse: urgent action needed
The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again appealed to the international community to find a funding mechanism to help prevent Afghanistan’s primary health care initiative from collapsing.
The WHO stated this week international donors need to find a funding mechanism for the Sehatmandi program, which is Afghanistan’s crucial primary health care initiative.
The Sehatmandi program is the backbone of Afghanistan’s health system, providing care for millions of people through 2,331 health facilities across the country.
However, since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control, major funding for the program has been withdrawn.
Previously funded by the World Bank, the European Commission, and USAID, there are now serious challenges to continuing these vital primary health care services.
Over the last two decades, life expectancy has risen, and maternal, newborn and child deaths in Afghanistan have dramatically decreased, largely due to the success of the Sehatmandi program.
Today, the population’s health is seriously under threat and all the progress in health outcomes may be lost, the organization warned.
“The recent funding pause by key donors to the country’s biggest health programme (Sehatmandi) will cause the majority of the public health facilities to close. As a result, more mothers, infants and children will die of reduced access to essential health care.
“WHO is determined to work with partners in identifying a sustainable solution with the support of donors to maintain and scale up the lifesaving interventions when needed in the country,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan this week.
WHO launches first polio vaccination campaign for 2022
The first national polio immunization campaign for 2022 is set to start this week and will target 9.9 million children aged 0–59 months across the country.
According to Relief Web, this month’s campaign will reach more children than the November 2021 program that delivered polio vaccinations to 8.5 million children under the age of five.
The December campaign in turn vaccinated more than 8 million children.
Last year was the year with the lowest ever polio transmission in Afghanistan, providing an unprecedented opportunity to interrupt transmission of wild poliovirus and achieve eradication. Four cases of wild poliovirus type 1 were reported: the first, in Ghazni province in January, and three in Kunduz province in October and November.
In response to the detection of three cases of WPV1 in Kunduz earlier this month, the polio program also conducted a third case response campaign in seven provinces in order to stop the outbreak and protect children from the crippling but preventable disease.
“As we begin 2022, we have our best opportunity yet to end polio in Afghanistan,” said Dr Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “To reach that goal, we have five more campaigns planned for 2022 and it’s critical that we maintain this momentum to reach our final goal of zero cases.”
Afghanistan unable to detect omicron variant: health ministry
Public Health Ministry officials said Monday that Afghanistan’s health sector does not have the medical equipment needed to detect the newly mutated version of the coronavirus and as such, they have no idea how many people are infected with the omicron variant.
While the case number in Afghanistan is lower compared to neighboring countries, the ministry of health says the latest data put the number of cases at 40. However, it’s not known how many have the omicron variant.
“We have problems to identify the new variant of COVID-19. We call on the international community to help us. They vowed that they will continues their help,” said Javid Hazher, spokesman for the ministry of public health.
Meanwhile, staff at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, the main COVID-19 treatment center in Kabul, said that between 15 and 20 patients seek treatment at the hospital daily, however they are not able to detect the variant.
“So far, the mutated type of COVID-19 has not been identified because we have not received the diagnostic device and we have asked the Ministry of Health to make the device available as soon as possible,” said Mohammad Anil, HR director of the hospital.
Members of the public meanwhile have called on the ministry to take special measures to help curb the spread of the virus – which is currently in its 4th wave in the country.
“It has been 15 days that my mother is sick and we are satisfied with the hospital but we ask people to not go outside without wearing masks and washing their hands,” said Mohammad Juma, one Kabul resident.
“People should wear masks, and this is Islamic law, when we pray and wash our hands, we do not get sick,” said Mohammad Arif, another resident.
