COVID-19
Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 21,459
According to the Ministry of Public Health, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Afghanistan has increased to 21,459.
The ministry says 1,230 samples have been examined in the past 24 hours, of which 542 have been tested positive for the Coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, 15 of our citizens have lost their lives due to the Coronavirus and 480 others have been cured recently. A total of 21,459 positive cases have been reported in Afghanistan so far,” said Wahid Majrooh, a MOPH deputy.
A total of 384 people have died and 2,651 have been cured across the country so far.
Officials at the Ministry of Public Health adds that the number of people infected with the virus is higher than the reported numbers.
They say that the limited capacity of the tests is one of the factors that have prevented them from recognizing the true numbers of positive cases of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Public Health says that there is a high risk that a large number of citizens will be infected with the virus.
“There is still a high risk of the spread of the virus in the community; a large number of people are affected, and the figures announced by the Ministry of Public Health are figures from health centers only,” said Wahid Majrooh, deputy director of the Ministry of Public Health. “More and more of our citizens have been diagnosed positive for the virus.”
Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Dostum, after a long time, is asking the people to take the threat of the Coronavirus seriously.
Business
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
COVID-19
COVID19 death toll tops 50,000 in UK
The total number of fatalities from the Coronavirus in the UK has topped 50,000.
CNN reports that according to England and Wales’ Office for National Statistics (ONS), at least 50,413 people have died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.
This comes as the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has reported only 40,680 Coronavirus fatalities so far.
The UK has officially recorded 288,834 cases of the Coronavirus.
As per the new data, the UK has the second-highest number of COVID19 deaths globally – surpassed only by the US, which has over 111,000 fatalities.
Balkh
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Restrictions on movements and the ban on pilgrims entering Rawza have led to a shortage of food for pigeons, which have so far killed some 1,000 of them due to starvation.
The Coronavirus has not only challenged human life but has also threatened the life of pigeons in Rawza-e Mubarak – the shrine of Ali – in Mazar which due to the restrictions face lack of food.
Reportedly, nearly 1,000 pigeons have died of starvation so far, according to officials.
They emphasize that if the government does not help provide the pigeons with food, a large number of birds may vanish.
The pigeons – widely known as ‘the white doves’ that spreads the feeling of freedom – are the birds that in the sky of Mazar-e-Sharif catch the eyes of all the spectators and fly around the blue dome of the shrine of Ali.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people used to visit the shrine every day and, see the pigeons and would sprinkle them with seeds, the bird food.
For three months now, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, pilgrims have been barred from entering the holy spot. Thus, the white doves, who have become accustomed to the people, have faced a shortage of seeds – a serious threat to their survival.
A number of residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, who have been throwing three bags of wheat and corn to pigeons each day since the beginning of the pandemic and curfews, say that the situation will get worse if the government and relevant bodies do not help.
The exact number of pigeons is unknown, but officials say that there are more than 10,000 of them.
These birds, which were never far from human love and pilgrims’ special attention, feel alone now and their survival depends on human help.
Officials at the shrine say that they have shared the problem with the local government and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, but they have not yet addressed the problem.
