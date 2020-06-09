Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 21,459

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Afghanistan has increased to 21,459.

The ministry says 1,230 samples have been examined in the past 24 hours, of which 542 have been tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, 15 of our citizens have lost their lives due to the Coronavirus and 480 others have been cured recently. A total of 21,459 positive cases have been reported in Afghanistan so far,” said Wahid Majrooh, a MOPH deputy.

A total of 384 people have died and 2,651 have been cured across the country so far.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Health adds that the number of people infected with the virus is higher than the reported numbers.

They say that the limited capacity of the tests is one of the factors that have prevented them from recognizing the true numbers of positive cases of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Public Health says that there is a high risk that a large number of citizens will be infected with the virus.

“There is still a high risk of the spread of the virus in the community; a large number of people are affected, and the figures announced by the Ministry of Public Health are figures from health centers only,” said Wahid Majrooh, deputy director of the Ministry of Public Health. “More and more of our citizens have been diagnosed positive for the virus.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Dostum, after a long time, is asking the people to take the threat of the Coronavirus seriously.