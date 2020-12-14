Connect with us

Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties

Ariana News

Published

51 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
Former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike, had a life insurance policy with a Pakistan company under a false name, and had properties in Karachi worth millions, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi heard on Saturday. 
 
The hearing had been brought against Mansour and accomplices by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year, ANI reported. 
 
Sources from the FIA told Dawn news that the investigating officer had appeared in court, along with an official from IGI General Insurance Limited, that had sold the policy to Mansour. 
 
The insurance company filed a report explaining that during an investigation it emerged that Mansour had purchased the policy by using a fake identity and had paid up to Pakistani Rs300,000 ($1,800) for it before his May 21, 2016 death. 
 
It also emerged during the investigation that Mansour and his accomplices had generated funds for terrorist activities through the purchase of properties using forged identities, ANI reported. 
 
According to the report, Mansour had purchased five properties in Karachi estimated at a total value of Pakistan Rs32million ($200,000). 
 
ANI reported that the insurance company had handed over Pakistan Rs300,000 to investigators to hand in to court, sources said. 
 
“However, the FIA investigators returned the cheque asking the company to pay the principal amount along with premium so that the whole amount could be deposited to the government reasury,” a source was quoted as having said. 
 
On Saturday, the insurance company deposited the total amount of Rs350,000 into a court account, judicial sources told Dawn News. 
 
ANI meanwhile stated that the anti-terrorism court judge also sought reports from two private banks regarding accounts believed to have been obtained and operated by Mansour and his accomplices along with details of transactions. 
 
The two banks are Allied Bank Ltd and Bank Al-Falah. 
Latest News

Ghani calls for talks to be held in Afghanistan and not at 'luxury Doha hotels'

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks to be conducted in the country.

He said “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”

“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

“If the Taliban claim themselves as Afghans and from Afghanistan; so why then do they refuse to negotiate on Afghan soil?” Ghani asked.

Ghani stated that Afghans could hold peace talks at a tent “even in cold weather.”

“It is not time to [demand] luxury hotels as pre-conditions to all. Is it not more important that all people witness how the negotiations are going? What topics do the talks focus on and why?” Ghani asked.

This comes during a three-week break that both sides called last week, following three months in Doha.

Despite having started talks on September 12, the talks soon hit a deadlock until two weeks ago when they made a breakthrough after agreeing on the rules and procedures.

Latest News

Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting 

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that peace and stability in Afghanistan will bring peace and stability to the region. 
 
Speaking at a National Security Council meeting Ghani said: “Peace will allow for major economic projects for the economic prosperity and economic development of Afghanistan and the region as soon as possible.”
 
The President stated that Afghanistan’s vision as a nation-state is to expand regional cooperation, trade, transit and the implementation of major economic projects.
 
Ghani said the Afghan government is trying to share its economic vision with Pakistan and Central Asian countries and other neighbors.
 
Referring to the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway line, the President reiterated the importance of regional connectivity, and added that without a clear framework for regional cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan, challenges would remain in the region.
 
“Peace, stability, regional cooperation and development are important issues for the countries of the region, and that a regional consensus will help strengthen it,” Ghani stressed. 
 
Afterward, the Deputy Minister of Defense addressed the meeting and presented a report on the adoption of a new approach to border management and security, saying that the border forces, which previously operated under the Ministry of Interior, have now been transferred to the Ministry of Defense. 
 
In terms of equipment and training, “the ANA has specific programs in place for them [border forces],” he said. 
 
Ghani approved the  Ministry of Defense’s plan to reorganize and position border forces in order to better control the borders.
 
At the end of the meeting, it was noted that the use of new technology across the border will prevent the movement of smugglers and terrorists. During the meeting emphasis was also placed on active
diplomacy with neighbors in the fight against drug traffickers and terrorists.
 
The implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Cooperation Action Plan (APAPPS) and the adoption of a new approach to border management and security were also discussed.
Latest News

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
The first COVID-19 vaccines landed in Canada on Sunday with the first Canadians set to get the jab on Monday. 
 
Reuters reported that Canada and the United States are set this week to become the first Western nations after the UK to begin inoculations with the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
 
“The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” Canada’s President Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Sunday night.
 
The initial 30,000 doses will go to 14 sites across Canada. The most vulnerable people, including the elderly in long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, will be first in line for shots, Reuters reported.
 
The vaccines left Belgium, where they were produced, on Friday, and traveled to Germany and the United States before being split up and sent to different parts of Canada.
 
“The intent here is to ensure that we continue to have regular drip feed of vaccines in the coming weeks,” with 249,000 doses expected by the end of the year, Major-General Dany Fortin, who is in charge of vaccine distribution, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp earlier in the day.
 
While it is “good news” that the vaccine has arrived, Trudeau said: “Our fight against COVID-19 is not over.”
 
Forecasting a rapid acceleration of the spread of the novel coronavirus during the second wave, Canada’s federal health authorities called on Friday for provinces to impose more health restrictions heading into the holidays.
 
The country has had 460,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 5,891 new infections reported on Sunday. On Friday, health officials said Canada could see 12,000 new cases a day by January.
