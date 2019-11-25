Council of Candidates Warn of Rejecting Election Results

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2019)

The Council of Presidential Candidates (COPC) on Monday said that it will not accept the result of Afghan Presidential Elections if it comes out as a result of fraud and force.

Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate told Ariana News that using Afghan security forces in electoral processes is against the law. He questioned the independence of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) for asking security forces to pave the ground for the launch of vote recount process in seven provinces.

“If government is using force majeure against civil protests it is illegal and a big mistake,” Hakimi said.

Fraidoon Khawazon, a spokesman for the Stability and Partnership campaign led by Abdullah Abdullah said that the campaign will launch a widespread civil protest in the capital Kabul and provinces across the country to force the IEC to accept their legal demands.

The Kabul-based electoral observers say that government has not right to interfere in the election affairs.

“It has no legal aspect. The Commission must not act poor and if they observe the rule of law there is no obstacle,” said Naeem Ayoubzada, the Head of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA)

According to officials, the IEC has completed the process of partial vote recount in 25 provinces, the process is ongoing in two provinces, and the seven provinces are still remaining due to the refusals by supporters of protesting candidates.

Aurangzaib, a Commissioner of the IEC, on Monday told Ariana News that IEC is working based on the rules and regulations and will announce the preliminary results after the completion of recount process in all provinces.

The Afghan Presidential Election was held on September 28 across the country. The IEC has repeatedly failed to announce the preliminary results due to technical problems and widespread protests.