Corruption Main Cause of War, Insecurity in Afghanistan: AGO

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2018 6:05 pm)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) sees corruption as the main cause for continuation of war and insecurity in Afghanistan.

“Having peace would be impossible with the widespread corruption in the country. The judicial institutions are ineffective in eradicating this phenomenon,” Farid Hamidi, the attorney general said.

Hamidi urged the religious scholars to cooperate with the Attorney General to fight against corruption.

In the meantime, the chairman of religious scholars’ general council, Qeyamuddin Keshaf declared that the major parts of government institutions are involved in corruption and this phenomenon caused the continuation of war and insecurity.

Afghan religious scholars consider corruption as the main factor of the current disturbances and stress on fighting against it.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani has announced Jihad against corruption in the beginning of the National Unity Government and several anti-corruption institutions were also formed, but criticisms still remain in place.