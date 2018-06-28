Corruption in Education Ministry Destroys Generations: Ghani

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2018 5:25 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said corruption in the Ministry of Education destroys generations and insisted on standing against the corrupted individuals.

“Corruption can waste some money if occurs in other sectors, but in Ministry of Education, it destroys all generations. We have decided to bring transparency in appointing teachers,” President said during a ceremony to launch mass recruitment exam for teacher positions.

The favoritism is believed to be the first important issue for appointing in government institutions in Afghanistan.

“The difference between favoritism and open competition is that favoritism is against equality for the citizens. But in the open competition equality is for all boys and girls,” President Ghani added.

The recruitment process for the teachers which was held by the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Reform Commission (IARCSC) is said to be completely transparent.

“This process guarantees transparency in public service and I assure that for each position hundred candidates have been considered,” Nader Naderi the head of IARCSC said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education declared that this process has started in all provinces of the country and will be completed with the process of Kabul.

“The lack of teachers is one of the biggest challenges. We have announced 13 thousand vacancies for teachers,” Mohammad Mirwais Balkhi, acting education minister added.

Previously, President Ghani has also stressed on the transparency of appointing employees of public services.