Corruption in Customs Raises Prices of Imported Goods: ACCI

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2018 8:07 pm)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says corruption in customs has raised the prices of imported goods and that it has also reduced the level of trade in the country.

The Deputy Head of ACCI Khan Jan Alokozay said that trade is in “bad” situation in the country and that the traders even have to pay tariffs at different customs offices.

He said the increase in tariffs has declined the level of trade in the country and that the traders are in a difficult situation.

“Since last three years, this issue (corruption) has been raised at customs. If it continues like this, not only the price of goods will be increased but also the issue would become a habit,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic expert.

Despite referring some of the corrupt individuals to judiciary institutions, the Finance Ministry neither confirmed nor rejected the existence of corruption at customs offices.

“The Ministry of Finance is committed to referring the corrupt individuals to Attorney General Office,” said Abdullah Dawran, Spokesman of the ministry. “You were witnessed that earlier we have referred corrupters to Attorney General Office and now they are in captivity.”

This comes as months earlier, President Ghani had warned that he will prosecute those who interfere in affairs of customs offices.