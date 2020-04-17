Coronavirus; WB, ADB to fund hundreds of million dollars to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2020)

In order to fight against the COVID-19, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, European Union, US Embassy in Kabul and some other countries and organizations have promised to donate some USD310 million to Afghanistan.

Reportedly, the technical work of the aides has been completed to a great extent.

Officials in the Ministry of Finance say that they will allocate these funds for the health organizations to fight against the Coronavirus.

In addition to these funds, the government of Afghanistan has also said that it will provide billions of USD to fight the Coronavirus; however, there are questions and concerns regarding the management of the funds.

This comes as the World Bank in its latest report has listed 10 Asian countries – Afghanistan on top of the list – that will face economic crisis.

It has to be mentioned that to fight the Coronavirus and to manage the probable crisis, the resolving of the political turmoil in the country is a key factor.

COVID-19 has hit the economy around the world badly. Having said that, it is noteworthy that in underdeveloped countries such as Afghanistan, where the poverty and unemployment rate is high, the damage risks are expected higher.