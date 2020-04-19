Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 996 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2020)

The positive cases of Coronavirus have jumped to 996 in Afghanistan, the Public Health Ministry confirms.

Addressing a conference in Kabul, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said that the cases have been registered in the following order: Kabul 31, Balkh 16, Kunar 6, Herat 4, Baghlan 3, Faryab 1, Laghman 1 and Jowzjan 1 in the past 24 hours.

According to Feroz, the total affected people have risen to 996 in the country.

He added that 15 patients were fully recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 131.

So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

It comes 2,331,099 people have been tested positive worldwide for the novel Coronavirus, with 160,952 deaths and 598,584 recoveries.