Coronavirus Updates; cases hike to 2,171 in Afghanistan

Afghanistan reported 232 new cases of the Coronavirus tested in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday. It brings the total number of infections to 2171 across the country.
The Ministry of Public Health announced that 232 cases had been tested positive for the Coronavirus across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of the infected to 2,171.
Kandahar is at the top of the table in a single-day registry with 45 new positive cases. The registration for the virus in other provinces is drawn as follows:
“Balkh 41, Herat 34, Kabul 21, Ghazni 12, Paktia 10, Logar 10, Panjshir 9, Samangan 9, Takhar 8, Kunduz 7, Baghlan 5, Nangarhar 5, Baghis 4, Maidan Wardak 4, Laghman 3, Parwan 2, Paktika 2, and one each in Sar-e pol and Faryab.
According to health officials, 64 people have given their lives to the Coronavirus and 260 others have recovered to date.
Wahidullah Majrooh, deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, said that a number of MOBY Group employees were also among those infected with the virus lately.
“The Ministry of Health is giving hand to the Moby Group and its programs are continuing on a regular basis,” he said.
Majrooh added, “The virus is spreading rapidly. We need to pay attention to health issues. The health of the people is in their own hands. If they don’t abide by the rules, there will be a humanitarian crisis,”
According to the Ministry of Public Health, the process of testing other employees of the Moby Group is underway and their family members will also be tested for the virus.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.
“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.
On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.
While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.
At least five pro-government forces were killed in Taliban attack in northern Takhar province, a local official said.
The incident has taken place in Lala Guzar village in Khawajah Bahawodin district of the province at around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the Taliban militants stormed outposts of Malik Tatar, a commander of the public uprising forces in the province, which also left at least seven wounded.
Asir added that the forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban as they pushed back the militants’ attacks.
He denied providing further details on the insurgents’ casualties.
The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.
Public uprising forces are consist of local residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.
Head of the EU Delegation, Member States Ambassadors present in Kabul, and the Ambassador of Norway had an audio call with Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday.
The EU said in a statement that it emphasized that “the political divisions must end now.”
“If the internal disagreements are allowed to continue, it will put the future and wellbeing of the Afghan people at risk,” the statement said.
The EU emphasized that the broader interest of Afghan people must come first.
The EU stated that the necessity to ensure the robust and collective response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and to start the peace negotiations makes resolving the situation of greatest urgency.
“As friends and major donors to Afghanistan, we also expressed concern that lack of progress may negatively affect future funding for security and development of the country, “ the EU noted.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah said in a tweet that he has reassured the ambassadors that he is keen to resolve the political impasse to pay undivided attention to the struggle against COVID-19 and peace efforts.
“We also stressed the importance of ceasefire for peace,” Abdullah tweeted.
So far, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani who was announced as the winner of the presidential election by the IEC and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah – who announced a parallel government following a dispute over election results, failed to resolve their political disagreements.
