Coronavirus Updates; cases hike to 2,171 in Afghanistan

Afghanistan reported 232 new cases of the Coronavirus tested in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday. It brings the total number of infections to 2171 across the country.

Kandahar is at the top of the table in a single-day registry with 45 new positive cases. The registration for the virus in other provinces is drawn as follows:

“Balkh 41, Herat 34, Kabul 21, Ghazni 12, Paktia 10, Logar 10, Panjshir 9, Samangan 9, Takhar 8, Kunduz 7, Baghlan 5, Nangarhar 5, Baghis 4, Maidan Wardak 4, Laghman 3, Parwan 2, Paktika 2, and one each in Sar-e pol and Faryab.

According to health officials, 64 people have given their lives to the Coronavirus and 260 others have recovered to date.

Wahidullah Majrooh, deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, said that a number of MOBY Group employees were also among those infected with the virus lately.

“The Ministry of Health is giving hand to the Moby Group and its programs are continuing on a regular basis,” he said.

Majrooh added, “The virus is spreading rapidly. We need to pay attention to health issues. The health of the people is in their own hands. If they don’t abide by the rules, there will be a humanitarian crisis,”

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the process of testing other employees of the Moby Group is underway and their family members will also be tested for the virus.