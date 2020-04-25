Coronavirus updates: 133 new cases in Afghanistan, total 1,463

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2020)

The Ministry of Health has announced that 133 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, bringing the total number of cases in Afghanistan to 1,463.

MoPH added that out of the 133 cases, 25 in Herat, 21 in Balkh, 20 in Kandahar, 16 in Kabul and Paktia, seven in Nimroz and Samangan, three in Zabul, Kapisa, Logar and Takhar, two in Bamyan and Uruzgan, and one case in Baghlan, Wardak, Helmand, and Parwan have been registered.

The Ministry noted that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan is increasing every day.

“I got good news to my compatriots that the lack of RNA that we were facing will be solved by next week and our testing capacity would be increased,” said the ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned of rising prices in cities, saying Afghanistan is rapidly heading to a food crisis.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly shifting to a food and livelihood crisis. After March, food prices have risen sharply in markets,” said Stephen Jarik, a spokesman for the United Nations.

It comes as the government has frequently asked the people to stay at their homes to help the government fight the pandemic.