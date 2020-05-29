Coronavirus update; cases reach 13,659 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing every day.

In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows: 271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.

This comes as for weeks laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples have not been tested yet.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients had passed away in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 246.

Meanwhile, 50 other patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,259.

Once more, the Ministry of Public Health says that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.