Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan

20 mins ago

With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.

Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.

Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.

The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.

Return to contact training approved by Premier League

22 hours ago

May 27, 2020

By

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, marking another key step to resume the competition, SKY Sports reported.

The Premier League Players had already resumed training last week in small groups while keeping social distancing, based on step one of the return to training measures.

Taking another major step in restarting the league matches, the Premier League said in a statement, “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.”

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact,” added the statement.

The Premier League underlined that their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

The statement added, “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.”

Meanwhile, in the first two rounds of Coronavirus tests in the Premier League; eight positive cases were reported out of 1,744 samples. The positive test holders were self-isolated for seven days.

The results for the third round of Coronavirus tests are said to be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

It is noteworthy The Premier League matches are expected to resume starting June 1.

Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan

23 hours ago

May 27, 2020

By

The unprecedented increase in the outbreak of typhoid in Afghanistan has caught eyes.

The outbreak of a seasonal disease, referred to as typhoid, in Afghanistan, has emerged concerns. The disease, also known as typhoid fever, has similar symptoms to that of the COVID19.

Residents of eastern Nangarhar province say that typhoid has quickly spread among the people, and two to three members of each family are likely to be infected.

An Ariana News correspondent in Nangarhar province said that most of the symptoms of the disease are very similar to typhoid, according to doctors, and that it may be a tropical kind of disease that grows in the hot climate.

Moreover, in Helmand and Kabul too, the disease is said to have spread widely, although doctors in Helmand province say it is the Coronavirus.

Confirming the tip-off, the Ministry of Public Health has expressed its concern over the spread of some other seasonal diseases – those having similar symptoms to that of the Coronavirus.

Wahid Majrooh, a deputy of the MoPH, said that a team had been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the matter.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization has previously warned that focusing on the fight against the Coronavirus could lead to the development of some other diseases.

COVID19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 12,456

1 day ago

May 27, 2020

By

With 625 new registries, the COVID19 cases rose to 12,456 in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 625 people were tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the ministry the cases – 360 in Kabul, 108 in Herat, 50 in Balkh, 26 Parwan, 24 in Takhar, 14 in Kunar, 9 in Panjshir, 9 in Baghlan, 8 in Ghor, 8 in Laghman, 5 in Nangarhar, 2 in Bamyan, 1 in Farah, and 1 in Kunduz – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected to 12,456 confirmed cases in Afghanistan.

The ministry said that 7 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 227 in Afghanistan.

So far, 1135 people have been recovered from the virus.

Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said that 50 percent of the numbers reported in the past 12 days are due to lockdown violations.

Majroh added that there is a possibility that up to 1.5 million people will get infected with the COVID-19.

