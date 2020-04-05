Coronavirus update – Afghanistan; total cases reach 337

Afghan ministry of public health says that some 29 cases of the COVID-19 have been newly tested positive.

According to the information received from the ministry of public health, some 337 people have been infected by the virus in Afghanistan so far – the number grows.

MOPH Spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar says that in the past 24 hours Kabul has registered 10, Kandahar 8, Paktia 3, Balkh 3, Samangan 2, and Kapisa, Takhar and Zabul one each, positive cases of the Coronavirus.