Coronavirus update – Afghanistan; total cases reach 337

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

Afghan ministry of public health says that some 29 cases of the COVID-19 have been newly tested positive.
 
According to the information received from the ministry of public health, some 337 people have been infected by the virus in Afghanistan so far – the number grows.
 
MOPH Spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar says that in the past 24 hours Kabul has registered 10, Kandahar 8, Paktia 3, Balkh 3, Samangan 2, and Kapisa, Takhar and Zabul one each, positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Logar province health department reports that two of its patients suffering from COVID-19 have been recovered. It says that the patients were admitted for the disease at Nayeb Aminullah Khan Logari hospital and have been discharged after full recovery.

Moreover, according to reports, another patient suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic in Kabul has also been recovered.

As per the updates, the total number of recoveries from the novel Coronavirus in Afghanistan is now 17.

So far, the disease has left eight people dead in Afghanistan, authorities have confirmed.

A 60 years old patient of the Coronavirus was admitted Takhar hospital Friday. He died Saturday. Two of the doctors who had attended the patient have now been taken into quarantine.

