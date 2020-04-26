Coronavirus statistics in Afghanistan: cases reached 1,531

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said that 68 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, while three people have died of the virus.

Ataullah Saeedzai, head of the ministry’s monitoring department, said today (Sunday, April 26) that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in 11 provinces of Afghanistan had risen to 1,531.

According to the Afghan official, two people have died of the disease in Ghazni province and another in Herat province last night.

It brings the total victims from the Coronavirus to 50 in the country.

According to Feedzai, 13 new cases in Ghazni province, 11 cases in Paktia, 9 cases in Paktika, 8 cases in Balkh, 6 cases in Badghis, 6 cases in Kabul, four cases in Nangarhar, four cases in Herat, 3 cases in Laghman, one in Baghlan, and three cases in Khost have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that 91 Afghans have died in the regional countries.

So far, 207 people have been recovered across the country, the health ministry confirmed.