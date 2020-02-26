(Last Updated On: February 26, 2020)

The deadly coronavirus spreads to Europe from Italy.

Recently, Italy has been considered one of the worst-affected countries with having more than 300 cases and 11 deaths from coronavirus.

Public health ministers from France, Germany, Italy and the EU commission pledged to keep borders open in order to hold discussions about the virus, Tuesday as new coronavirus cases reportedly appeared all over Europe and Italy.

“We are speaking in relation to the fatal virus that does not honor frontiers,” said Roberto Speranza, Italian Health Minister