Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Balkh

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2020)

The Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 22890 in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

According to the ministry, 748 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

The cases were registered as following: Kabul 311, Herat 181, Kandahar 50, Nangarhar 36, Paktia 78, Badghis 32, Parwan 21, Laghman 5, Farah 6, Kunar 10, Ghor 8, Kapisa 10.

Meanwhile, 21 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 426 in the country.

The ministry added that 313 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

At least 3326 people have been recovered from the Coronavirus to the date, the ministry noted.

The Public Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani said that Afghanistan’s health care system needs to be reviewed, saying that virus has now spread to every home in Afghanistan.