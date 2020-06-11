COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Balkh
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
The Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 22890 in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 748 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as following: Kabul 311, Herat 181, Kandahar 50, Nangarhar 36, Paktia 78, Badghis 32, Parwan 21, Laghman 5, Farah 6, Kunar 10, Ghor 8, Kapisa 10.
Meanwhile, 21 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 426 in the country.
The ministry added that 313 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
At least 3326 people have been recovered from the Coronavirus to the date, the ministry noted.
The Public Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani said that Afghanistan’s health care system needs to be reviewed, saying that virus has now spread to every home in Afghanistan.
Coronavirus: Daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 684 new cases, total 22143
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total fatalities to 405.
According to the ministry, 10 people in Herat, three patients in Kabul, three patients in Nimruz, two people in Badghis, two people in Helmand, and one person in Zabul have died of the virus.
It comes as Afghanistan witnessed 684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry said that 393 people in Kabul, 96 people in Herat, 95 people in Nangarhar, 25 people in Nimruz, 18 people in Kunar,13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Farah, 8 people in Kunduz, 7 people in Urozgan, 6 people in Badghis, four people in Badakhshan, four people Zabul, and three people in Parwan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 22143.
Meanwhile, 324 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 2975 in the country.
