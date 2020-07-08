COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-19
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
If true, it could change how governments have been fighting the virus, including the one and two-meter separation rule many countries adopted for social distancing.
“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the COVID-19 virus and pandemic and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken,” the WHO’s technical lead for controlling the pandemic, Benedetta Allegranzi, said in a news conference on Tuesday.
The WHO was quick to say that the evidence is not final and they’re expected to put out their most recent findings in the coming days.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, of the White House’s pandemic response, had this to say, “There isn’t a lot of definitive evidence about what the impact of the aerosolization is on COVID expression. However, we have some good examples, back with SARS, which is a similar virus, where there were clear cut examples of spread by aerosol. So although we don’t think it’s a major issue of spread, it’s something that we can’t completely rule out.”
Fauci says this is one of the reasons why people need to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
Source: Reuters
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Afghanistan; 22 died, 194 others infected
According to the Ministry of Public Health and in the past 24 hours, 22 patients died of the pandemic and 194 others tested positive.
According to the MoPH statistics, 15 cases in Kabul, 57 cases in Herat, 11 cases in Balkh, 23 cases in Takhar, 32 cases in Daikundi, 12 cases in Badghis, five cases in Parwan, five cases in Badakhshan, two cases in Kunar, 11 cases in Ghazni, six cases in Kandahar, six cases in Maidan Wardak, two cases in Khost, one case in Nangarhar, one case in Laghman, and three cases in Panjshir were registered.
Taking these numbers into account, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan came to 33,384.
Meanwhile, 22 patients passed out of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 920.
MoPH added that 495 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,151.
COVID-19
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.
According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.
Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.
It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: New conditions in peace process
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans
Scientists find dinosaur ancestors ‘may have been tiny’
ATN News Live Streaming
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Afghanistan to resume international flights
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: New conditions in peace process
Morning News Show: Concerns on war being intensified
Zerbena: Concerns on corruption in highways
Tahawol: Concerns on the Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad, Qataris, Taliban discuss development opportunities in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
11 Taliban militants killed – Paktia
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
Some members of US intelligence involved in drug trafficking in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy
- Latest News4 days ago
MIT-designed robot disinfects warehouse floor in 30 minutes