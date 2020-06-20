Connect with us

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

12 mins ago

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2020)

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 28424

4 hours ago

June 20, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 173 people in Kabul, 132 people in Herat, 68 people in Khost, 31 people in Paktika, 26 people in Takhar, 19 people in Daikundi, 18 people in Kunar, 16 people in Farah, 9 people in Paktia, 9 people in Nuristan, 9 people in Kunduz, 8 people in Logar, 6 people Panjsher, 6 people in Balkh, 5 people in Samangan, 4 people in Kandahar, 4 people in Helmand, and 3 people in Nangarhar were tested positive for Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people in 28424 in the country, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 330 others were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment. 

So far, 569 people have died of COVID-19 and 8292 others have been recovered from the virus.

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878

1 day ago

June 19, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.

So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country. 

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day

2 days ago

June 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2020)

