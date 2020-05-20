COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.
262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.
According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.
Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.
MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.
Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, disinfected parts of Kabul city and the Children’s Hospital, aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The head of the Children’s Health Hospital said that disinfecting suspicious roads with coronavirus could contain the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed Bayat Group’s action and called on other charities to disinfect suspicious places alongside the Ministry of Public Health and people to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company have frequently disinfected most of the roads identified by the Ministry of Public Health since the quarantine began.
Officials in Bayat Group said that disinfection continues in some other provinces as well
Zerbena: Torkham border reopened for Afghan traders
