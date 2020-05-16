Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.

The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.

In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.

The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.

Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”

This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.