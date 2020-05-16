COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.
The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.
In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.
The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.
Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”
This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
