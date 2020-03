(Last Updated On: March 28, 2020)

Although Russia sees no epidemic, it is urging people to stay at home.

It has been hinted that the new restrictions could be extended beyond 5 April, depending on the health situation.

The number of Russians infected with Covid-19 passed 1,000 on Friday, with most cases detected in Moscow.

Russia’s state TV’s rolling news channel has changed its name to We’re Staying Home – broadcasting from presenters’ living rooms.