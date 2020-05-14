Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)

The total cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 5639, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

According to the ministry, 413 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded as follow: 188 in Kabul, 35 in Ghazni, 34 in Kandahar, 30 in Nangarhar, 25 in Baghlan, 24 in Balkh, 20 in Samangan, 15 in Paktia, 9 in Maidan Wardak, 7 in Logar, 5 in Sar-e-Pul, 5 in Laghman, 5 in Nimruz, 4 in Paktika, 3 in Zabul, 2 in Panjshir, one in Khost and one in Faryab.

“The total infections have reached to 5639 in the country,” the Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.

The ministry said four people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that total fatalities have reached 136.

Meanwhile, 43 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 691 in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.

Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.