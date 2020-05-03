Latest News
Coronavirus positive cases rise to 2,704 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Sunday that 235 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, 65 cases in Kabul, 54 cases in Kandahar, 19 cases in Herat, 14 cases in Panjshir, 13 cases in Takhar, 12 cases in Nangarhar, 10 cases in Samangan and Ghor, 9 cases in Baghlan, 7 cases in Wardak, 5 cases in Laghman and Bamyan, 3 cases in Sarepul, 2 cases in Parwan and Kunar, and one case in Helmand and Farah have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 2,704 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry added that 12 people have died of the virus in the past 24 while 14 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recovered to 345 and total fatalities to 85.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 156 out of 500 samples were positive in a randomized trial among Kabul’s citizens, which is why the quarantine of Kabul city was extended until the end of Ramadan.
It comes as Kabul residents say that Kabul police cannot manage the restrictions on travel in Kabul.
Police, however, blame citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, urging people to stay at home to help the government to contain the spread of the virus.
Business
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
As per the expert analysis, the sudden vanishing of sports due to the Coronavirus will cost at least $12 billion loss.
ESPN says, in an analytical report, that the sudden disappearance of sports will erase at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States sports industry.
The $12 billion loss will derive from the shutdown of professional and college sports alone, the study estimates.
The scale of devastation is coming into view at all layers, be it stadium authorities, youth sports complexes, rec centers, and/or global TV networks.
According to the analysis, some organizations, especially at the lower levels of sports, say they’ll be lucky to survive.
The low-wage service workers who support pro and college sports and are now unemployed take most of the hit.
The tax revenue that helps support local services such as police and firefighters and contributes to the quality of everyday life, will also take the loss which will eventually affect the aforementioned services communities.
Patrick Rishe, who directs the sports business program at Washington University, said: “As an economist, you stand back, you look at the carnage that’s taking place – dumbfounded, awestruck, mind-numbing.”
He added, “All of those phrases, they’re all relevant because we just have never seen anything on this scale.”
Latest News
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations
The Iranian border forces have arrested and then thrown Afghan refugees, who were trying to cross the border, into Harirud River, open-source reports narrate.
The Afghan ministry of interior also says that it has been concerned over the release of some reports indicating that a number of Afghans were thrown into the sea by Iranian border forces.
The residents of Gulran province of Herat have stated that 50 Afghans, who were planning to travel to Iran illegally, were detained by Iranian border forces and then thrown into the Harirud River.
They added that they could save only 12 lives – the rest had been drowned to death.
The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs has said that it has appointed a team of investigators to investigate the incident.
The Iranian consulate in Herat, however, has denied the allegations.
Latest News
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
May the 3rd is celebrated in many countries around the world as the World Press Freedom Day.
Journalists and pro-media organizations, however, say freedom of expression in Afghanistan is still a problem.
That is to say, the government and non-government agencies do not make information decently available to journalists.
Meanwhile, UNAMA, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, in a press release on this day, praised the efforts of the media in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says that it supports freedom of expression in the Afghan peace process, noting that any dialogue should be based on fundamental human rights, freedom of expression in particular.
It is worth mentioning that in Afghanistan, the progress on freedom of speech is one of the hard-earned gains of the country in decades. It must not be compromised in processes of any sort.
Coronavirus positive cases rise to 2,704 – Afghanistan
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
Morning News Show – 02 May 2020
Ghani, Abdullah agree on principles
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
Sola: US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
-
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Latest News2 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349