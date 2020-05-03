Coronavirus positive cases rise to 2,704 – Afghanistan

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Sunday that 235 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, 65 cases in Kabul, 54 cases in Kandahar, 19 cases in Herat, 14 cases in Panjshir, 13 cases in Takhar, 12 cases in Nangarhar, 10 cases in Samangan and Ghor, 9 cases in Baghlan, 7 cases in Wardak, 5 cases in Laghman and Bamyan, 3 cases in Sarepul, 2 cases in Parwan and Kunar, and one case in Helmand and Farah have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 2,704 in the country.

Meanwhile, the health ministry added that 12 people have died of the virus in the past 24 while 14 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recovered to 345 and total fatalities to 85.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 156 out of 500 samples were positive in a randomized trial among Kabul’s citizens, which is why the quarantine of Kabul city was extended until the end of Ramadan.

It comes as Kabul residents say that Kabul police cannot manage the restrictions on travel in Kabul.

Police, however, blame citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, urging people to stay at home to help the government to contain the spread of the virus.