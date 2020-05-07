Connect with us

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan

COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563

May 7, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.

It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.

So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.

It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus

May 6, 2020

COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: Death toll in Afghanistan surges to 104 

May 6, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that nine people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 104 in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the patients suffering from Covid-19 have died in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, and Parwan provinces. 

Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded 168 new positive cases in 15 provinces of the country.

The cases – 68 in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, 9 in Laghman, 9 in Faryab, 8 in Logar, 4 in Balkh, 4 in Paktia, 4 in Baghlan, Two in Kunar, and one case in Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Helmand – have been registered in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 3392 in Afghanistan.

It comes as 37 patients – 14 people in Herat, 8 in Kabul, 5 in Laghman, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Nangarhar, 2 in Nimroz, and 1 in Helmand – have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospitals. 

So far, 458 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.

