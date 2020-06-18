COVID-19
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
Doctors confirm that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and affordable medicine, can reduce the death risk in critical Covid-19, but it cannot eradicate the Coronavirus.
British researchers have found that small doses of dexamethasone can save patients in critical condition who cannot breathe without aid oxygen.
Dexamethasone can settle the inflammation, increase the level of vitamin A that helps treat Coronavirus and increase blood flow to the capillaries of lungs.
But the overdose or unnecessary use of the drug has side effects too.
“It will enhance diabetes, aggravate osteoporosis, weaken the patient, and damage the immune system,” said Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital.
Doctors say that no one should use dexamethasone without a doctor’s prescription, and on the other hand, the use of this drug is not necessarily used for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or patients who are self-medicating at home.
“It can only bring the immune system in control there is in a critical state. It is highly recommended for those in dire conditions,” said Assadullah Zharfbin, a doctor.
Doctors underline that dexamethasone reduces Coronavirus death rate from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent, but cannot eradicate the virus in any way.
On the other hand, after the Ministry of Health authorized the treatment of patients with Covid-19 in private hospitals, citizens are now complaining about the high cost of treatment in these hospitals.
Families of patients with the Coronavirus have also blamed the Ministry of Public Health for being poorly planned in managing the Coronavirus, saying the lack of health services and oxygen has led to huge costs to save their patients’ lives.
But the Ministry of Health says it is doing everything in its power to treat patients with Covid-19 and gain the citizens’ trust.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 564 new cases of the Coronavirus have been registered by the Ministry of Health.
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan is now 26,874, with 504 deaths and 6,158 recoveries.
MOPH to enable all hospitals to take samples for Covid-19
The Ministry of Public Health says the test capacity of the samples has reached 2,000 tests per day and efforts are underway to increase it further.
The Acting Minister of Public Health says that in addition to the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital and Ali Jinnah Hospitals, two other hospitals have also started taking samples from Coronavirus patients, and the capacity of the Covid-19 tests has now reached 2,000 specimens a day.
“We want to expand our laboratory machines to all hospitals. We will transfer the sampling gears to all hospitals,” said Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health.
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that there is still no testing capacity for Covid-19 in private hospitals, and the samples taken by these hospitals will be tested for free in government laboratories.
“Private hospitals currently do not have the capacity for testing, they are running samples at central laboratories, and we are diagnosing free of charge,” said Ashiq Khan Saadati, director of the Ministry of Health’s diagnostic services.
Meanwhile, Nasrin Oriakhil, head of the Afghan Medical Council, said, “As monitored, the health services in most hospitals are few and insufficient.”
According to official statistics, 783 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 26,310.
Reportedly, the number of fatalities in Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan has reached 491 with 13 new registries.
The number of recovered patients has also increased to more than 5,500.
It is worth mentioning that government officials have confirmed that the number of infected and deaths from the Coronavirus is much higher than official figures.
Coronavirus: Plasma therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
