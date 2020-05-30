Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)

With 866 new cases of the Coronavirus, the number of infections has reached 14,525 in Afghanistan.

In the past 24 hours, 866 new cases of the virus have been reported in the country as follows:

Kabul 411, Herat 177, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 35, Takhar 29, Paktia 28, Parwan 27, Badghis 26, Baghlan 19, Logar 19, Kunduz 16, Kapisa 15, Ghazni 10, Panjshir six, Badakhshan four, Kunar four, Maidan Wardak three, and Faryab two cases.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, three patients have just died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 249 in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, 44 patients of the virus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of the recoveries to 1,303.

The MOPH warns of the dire consequences as nearly 900 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in a single day.

It adds that the number of new cases and deaths in the country would increase significantly if people keep a reluctance to fight the virus, highlighting that the main reason for the rapid spread of the virus is people’s indifference to the pandemic and non-compliance with the health guidelines.