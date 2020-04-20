Coronavirus positive cases in Afghanistan reach 1,026

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health says that in the past 24 hours, 30 new cases of the Coronavirus have been registered in Kabul, Herat, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,026.

Of the 30 new cases, 15 have been registered in Kabul, 6 in Herat, 4 in Kunar, 4 in Laghman and one in Nangarhar.

According to the Ministry of Health, 110 of the ministry’s health workers, including 90 men and 20 women, have been infected with the virus so far.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said that 51 people had been infected with the disease in Herat and 23 in Kandahar, and four doctors had died.

“We confirm that the head of Shinuzada Hospital died of the Coronavirus,” said the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Health.

The MOPH says that the number of recovered patients has reached 135 and the death toll from the virus has hiked to 36.

The consequences of the COVID19 in Afghanistan indicate that people have not taken the recommendations of the Ministry of Health seriously to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The health officials emphasize to all citizens of the country that the only way to stay immune to COVID19 is to stay home.