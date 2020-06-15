Coronavirus: Plasma therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2020)

On doctors’ note, the implementation of blood plasma has helped several patients in the intensive care unit to go to recovery.

In Balkh, the process of therapizing patients with blood plasma continues voluntarily, but at a larger scale, the Ministry of Public Health says that they are collecting the blood of recovered patients, which means it is still on a smaller scale.

The blood plasma of those recovering from the Coronavirus is a promising solution to cure patients suffering from Covid-19.

On a daily basis in Balkh, about 10 patients had blood plasma of recovered patients injected, and the results have been positive.

Doctors say patients who would not survive in the hospital’s intensive care unit without oxygen were both out of serious care and started recovering after a blood plasma therapy.

Mohammad Alem Raziqi, a doctor at Bo Ali Sina Hospital in Balkh, said, “We applied two hundred ccs of plasma to the patient. After 24 hours, his blood pressure became normal and after 72 hours, he didn’t need aid oxygen. Now the patient is fine.”

The implementation of blood plasma continued on patients in critical condition only in Balkh province; this procedure is expected to reduce the fatality rate from the Coronavirus.

Nizamuddin Jalil, the head of the Balkh Public Health Department, said, “The plan is to therapize more than ten people with blood plasma. We hope this method reduces the death toll from Covid-19.”

Blood plasma is the fluid part of the blood that contains antibodies in recovered individuals that can destroy the Coronavirus.

But there can be side effects too, such as infecting healthy cells inside the body with the Coronavirus, causing allergies in the patient, and even killing certain cells.

Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital, says those with heart or respiratory problems, and/or who are either overweight or aged, may stand if, for example, they are given 500 milliliters of blood plasma.

The Ministry of Health says that the scale of plasma therapy for patients with the virus in Afghanistan is still low.

Shafiqullah Shahim, deputy minister of health, said, “Blood plasma levels are very low in patients with Covid-19. The Ministry of Public Health is trying to collect blood.”

In several other countries, plasma therapy has been used to treat Covid-19 patients, which has been reportedly effective.

On the other hand, people’s dissatisfaction with how to provide health services to fight the Coronavirus has increased.

A number of citizens criticize the way the hospitals provide health services to fight the virus.

But the Ministry of Public Health assures that health care services will improve.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry has examined 1,557 suspected samples, of which 761 were tested positive.

Meanwhile, seven people infected with the coronavirus have died and another 365 have been cured.

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has now reached 25,527 confirmed cases.