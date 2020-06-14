Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 20 Covid-19 patients died and 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.

With 664 new registries, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country rises to 24,766.

Also, more than 500 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The threat is spreading and the crisis is deepening –the situation seems to be out of the government’s control.

Many move around normally, and it is rare to see anyone paying attention to health instructions.

“Ninety percent of citizens ignore health guidelines and the government’s strict rules haven’t worked,” said Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari.

The Anti-Coronavirus Committee, in coordination with a number of volunteers, has launched a program to raise awareness about the threat of the virus in and around the city.

“The door to door campaign is being launched by the emergency committee to raise awareness,” said Benazir Baktash, a member of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee.

The Ministry of Health’s one-day statistics shows that out of 1,211 suspected samples, 664 positive cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the country, and Kabul still tops the table.

“Anyone with the Coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested,” said Haqmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

On the other hand, the lack of Coronavirus testing kits in Herat for three days has raised concerns among the public and officials.

Local officials in Herat have confirmed that no tests have been taken at Herat’s laboratory in the past 72 hours, which is worrying.

Herat Public Health officials say the kits have not yet been shipped from Kabul to the province due to flight delays.

However, after the quarantine was re-announced in parts of the country, it seems that it has been symbolic in Kabul.