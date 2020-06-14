COVID-19
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
Covid-19 Afghanistan; 664 new cases with 20 deaths
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 20 Covid-19 patients died and 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
With 664 new registries, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country rises to 24,766.
Also, more than 500 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The threat is spreading and the crisis is deepening –the situation seems to be out of the government’s control.
Many move around normally, and it is rare to see anyone paying attention to health instructions.
“Ninety percent of citizens ignore health guidelines and the government’s strict rules haven’t worked,” said Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari.
The Anti-Coronavirus Committee, in coordination with a number of volunteers, has launched a program to raise awareness about the threat of the virus in and around the city.
“The door to door campaign is being launched by the emergency committee to raise awareness,” said Benazir Baktash, a member of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee.
The Ministry of Health’s one-day statistics shows that out of 1,211 suspected samples, 664 positive cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the country, and Kabul still tops the table.
“Anyone with the Coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested,” said Haqmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
On the other hand, the lack of Coronavirus testing kits in Herat for three days has raised concerns among the public and officials.
Local officials in Herat have confirmed that no tests have been taken at Herat’s laboratory in the past 72 hours, which is worrying.
Herat Public Health officials say the kits have not yet been shipped from Kabul to the province due to flight delays.
However, after the quarantine was re-announced in parts of the country, it seems that it has been symbolic in Kabul.
More than 8 million Afghan children in need of life-saving support
Save the Children says the outbreak of the Coronavirus has increased the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
Save the Children – an international organization for children protection – says that the number of Afghan children in need of help to survive before the outbreak of the Coronavirus was 5 million, while it has risen by about 3 million since the beginning of 2020.
Maryam Ataei, a spokeswoman for Save the Children, said that with the prevalence of Covid-19 in Afghanistan four out of every ten children need humanitarian assistance.
She added that more than 5 million children were already in need of assistance in 2020, however with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the figure reached 8.12 million children.
Therefore, Save the Children calls for serious attention from the Afghan government and the international community.
However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs denies the statistics noting that there are nearly 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, and the ministry has taken special measures to pick children from the streets for the Coronavirus period.
Ghulam Haidar Jailani, deputy head of social affairs at the ministry, said, “We have decided to collect all children from streets and accommodate them in the kindergartens that have been on lockdown, and if possible, we will help them reunite with their families.”
The Coronavirus has posed a special threat to Afghan labor children who have been wandering the streets looking for food day-to-day.
The figures provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the United Nations in Afghanistan are as follows:
- There are more than 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, of which 3.7 million are deprived of school.
- There are more than 2 million labor children, 1.2 million of whom are busy doing hard jobs.
- More than 100,000 children are disabled and over 100,000 others are orphans and homeless.
On the other hand, early this year, the General Director of Social Affairs of Tehran Municipality announced the preparation of a list of Afghan labor children who are to be returned to Afghanistan; the reason given is that these children can further spread the Coronavirus in Tehran.
Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
