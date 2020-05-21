COVID-19
Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
The Afghan government has approved a plan to lift the Coronavirus lockdown in the capital Kabul.
Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, Kabul’s Governor said in a conference on Thursday said that the plan was approved today by the cabinet and it would be implemented after three days of Eid.
Haidari said that a number of grocery stores, fruit shops, bakeries, health centers, domestic and foreign aid institutions, oil stations, and gas shops could continue to operate in accordance with health guidelines.
According to Haidari, the relax plan from Coronavirus lockdown is as follows:
- Restaurants that have home delivery services can provide services in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.
- Shops for electrical appliances, metalwork, carpentry, mobile shops, workshops and repair shops, car shops, and vendors can operate at a specific location daily from 2 p.m.
- Dry fruit shops, clothing stores, boutiques, grocery stores, ticket shops, photographers, and detergent stores can be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Small shopping malls can be open from 12 to 5 pm. Tailors from 6 pm to 8 pm, goldsmiths three days a week, and from 2 to 8 pm, grocery stores, hairdressers, barbershops, and lawyers can be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Mandavis of Bagh-e Qazi, Pol-e Bagh-e Omumi, Maryam High School Bazaar, Sarai-e Shamali Bazaar, and other wholesalers can operate regularly from 8 am to 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Haidari added that according to the plan:
- Small fast vehicles with license plates ending in an even number can travel on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, and vehicles with a license plate ending with an odd number can travel on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
- Public transports and vehicles carrying more than three passengers are prohibited.
He emphasized that ambulances, firefighters, government vehicles, doctors and health workers, diplomats, high-ranking government officials, MPs, telecommunications staff, television, and journalists could commute following the health instructions.
The governor of Kabul called on the people to stay in their homes to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus on Eid days saying that “From 5 am to dusk, all roads in Kabul will be closed to vehicles and the police will prevent unnecessary traffic.”
Haidari warned that if people do not comply with the plan in Kabul, more severe restrictions will be imposed in Kabul.
Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 8,676, of which 193 have died and 938 have been treated.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.
262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.
According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.
Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.
MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.
