Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat

Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan surpass 24,000
The Ministry of Public Health says that with 556 new cases of the Coronavirus, the total number has increased to 24,102 in Afghanistan.
In the past 24 hours, 273 people have recovered from the virus, according to the ministry’s statistics, bringing the total to 4,201.
The ministry added that five Covid-19 patients had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 451.
According to the Ministry of Health, the 556 new cases were reported as follows: 253 in Kabul, 74 in Balkh, 43 in Nangarhar, 28 in Takhar, 23 in Kandahar, 23 in Bamyan, 22 in Baghlan, 20 in Maidan Wardak, 17 in Kunar, 12 in Logar, nine in Zabul, eight in Ghazni, eight in Nimroz, six in Daikundi, five in Helmand, three in Laghman and two in Uruzgan.
Currently, a total of 24,102 people in Afghanistan are infected with deadly Coronavirus.
The number of Covid-19 cases increases every day, as the restrictions on movements are being avoided.
Although people are not committed to abiding by quarantine rules, they blame the government for ill-enforcement.
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.
The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.
The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”
It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”
Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.
Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.
Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh
The doctors have begun treatment with convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients in Balkh.
The process was used for six patients, which has improved their health condition, the head of provincial public health directorate confirmed.
According to reports, the passive immunization using the plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors for the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases could offer a suitable therapeutic strategy. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 donors contains specific IgG and IgM anti–SARS-CoV-19 antibodies, which can neutralize the virus.
It comes as the Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 656 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 326, Herat 19, Kandahar 33, Balkh 37, Paktya 17, Nangarhar 16, Badghis 13, Ghazni 73, Baghlan, 12, Nimroz 20, Laghman 18, Samangan 5, Kunar 19, Farah 5, Helmand 8, Faryab 17, Jawzjan 8, Sar-e-Pul 10 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected to 23546 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 20 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 446 in the country, the ministry added.
The Health Ministry further said that 602 people have been recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, 3928 people have been recovered.
