Coronavirus: Number of affected people increased in Herat

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health says that with 556 new cases of the Coronavirus, the total number has increased to 24,102 in Afghanistan.

In the past 24 hours, 273 people have recovered from the virus, according to the ministry’s statistics, bringing the total to 4,201.

The ministry added that five Covid-19 patients had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 451.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 556 new cases were reported as follows: 253 in Kabul, 74 in Balkh, 43 in Nangarhar, 28 in Takhar, 23 in Kandahar, 23 in Bamyan, 22 in Baghlan, 20 in Maidan Wardak, 17 in Kunar, 12 in Logar, nine in Zabul, eight in Ghazni, eight in Nimroz, six in Daikundi, five in Helmand, three in Laghman and two in Uruzgan.

Currently, a total of 24,102 people in Afghanistan are infected with deadly Coronavirus.

The number of Covid-19 cases increases every day, as the restrictions on movements are being avoided.

Although people are not committed to abiding by quarantine rules, they blame the government for ill-enforcement.