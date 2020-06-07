COVID-19
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
The Coronavirus has taken 30 lives and has infected 791 others in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
As per the new numbers, the death toll of the virus in Afghanistan has reached 357 and the total number of infections is no at 20,342.
The Ministry of Public Health says the virus has spread throughout Afghanistan and the country is at the peak of its misery.
Also, it warns that major human catastrophes will occur if the people do not cooperate to fight the pandemic.
Wahidullah Majrooh, an MOPH deputy, said: “The corona range has reached its peak and has spread throughout the country, and we expect people to cooperate in the new plan. They should abide by the new guidelines: wearing a mask and social distancing. This way we can protect the nation.”
Officials say, more than 3,000 people infected by the Coronavirus in Herat are home quarantined.
Also, officials of the committee to fight COVID-19 say the Ansar Hospital has been built recently in Herat and will soon be put to patients of the virus.
Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health underlined that the government’s new plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus seemed to be effective, but if people do not cooperate seriously in limiting the circulation of the virus, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-19
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; 582 new cases, 19,551 total
The Coronavirus in Afghanistan grows with the course of every day – a total of 582 infections have been reported, with 18 deaths, in the past 24 hours.
The total number of the Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has reached 19,551, and the Ministry of Public Health says if people do not cooperate, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
“In the past 24 hours, 761 samples have been tested, of which 582 have been positive, 18 patients died and 68 others recovered,” said Wahidullah Majrooh, MOPH deputy minister.
Meanwhile, the MOPH emphasizes that if people want to decrease the risk of the virus, they should pay serious attention to the medical instructions.
The ministry underlined that there weren’t sufficient gears to effectively fight the virus in Afghanistan.
On the other hand, the government has extended the restriction on movement for another three months.
Officials from the ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Interior Affairs, Public Health, and the Governor of Kabul have presented a new quarterly plan in a joint meeting to impose restrictions on movements in the city.
According to the government’s new quarterly plan, it is mandatory to wear a mask, avoid social gatherings, prevent elders from leaving the home, and follow the health guidelines.
Also, service providers must perform their activities with strict health care measures.
COVID-19
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus
Reporters Without Borders says that at least 70 media workers in Afghanistan have been infected with the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Reporters Without Borders has released a statement titled “media professionals are added to death list either by attacks or Coronavirus” noting that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, at least 70 journalists and media workers have been infected.
The report says that two media workers in Afghanistan have died so far as a result of suffering from Covid-19.
The RWB notes that Sulaiman Yousufi, an Ariana News driver, and Nasir Ahmad Safi, an RTA reporter in Nangarhar province, were among the media workers who died of the Coronavirus.
Reporters Without Borders underlines that Afghan journalists infected by the Coronavirus do not have access to financial and medical resources.
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
Women gunned down by Taliban in Logar: source
Withdrawing without Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”: former NATO SCR
Tahawol: Diplomatic tensions between Kabul, Islamabad
Ghor protests take six lives
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab
Tahawol: Diplomatic tensions between Kabul, Islamabad
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in car blaze in Iran
Zerbena: Concerns over alleged corruption in Hairatan port
Sports: Plan for construction of Perozi Stadium in Kabul
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
- Latest News3 days ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
- Latest News3 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Business5 days ago
Unprecedented growth in watermelon harvest – Farah
- Latest News5 days ago
Mine blast kills district police chief – Paktia
- Business4 days ago
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
- COVID-194 days ago
Officials die of Coronavirus as cases reach 17267 – Afghanistan
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day