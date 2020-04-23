Coronavirus in Afghanistan; cases hike to 1282

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 106 new cases of the Coronavirus have been registered; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 1282.

Of the 50 new positive cases, 21 were reported in Herat, 15 in Kunduz, 6 in Kabul, 4 in Logar, 2 in Panjshir, 1 in Takhar, 1 in Jawzjan, and the rest in other parts of Afghanistan.

The death toll from the Coronavirus virus is 40 and the number of recoveries across Afghanistan is 177.

Although the Ministry of Public Health says no deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the number of the infected is still rising.

The increase in the number of patients this week has been higher than the last – 356 last week and 386 so far this week.

After Panjshir confirmed its first two positive cases, Nuristan is now the only province where no Coronavirus has been reported yet.

On the other hand, although the Ministry of Interior warns of stricter rules on movements every day, people do not pay any attention at all moving outdoors as there is no virus threatening.