Coronavirus in Afghanistan; 582 new cases, 19,551 total
The Coronavirus in Afghanistan grows with the course of every day – a total of 582 infections have been reported, with 18 deaths, in the past 24 hours.
The total number of the Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has reached 19,551, and the Ministry of Public Health says if people do not cooperate, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
“In the past 24 hours, 761 samples have been tested, of which 582 have been positive, 18 patients died and 68 others recovered,” said Wahidullah Majrooh, MOPH deputy minister.
Meanwhile, the MOPH emphasizes that if people want to decrease the risk of the virus, they should pay serious attention to the medical instructions.
The ministry underlined that there weren’t sufficient gears to effectively fight the virus in Afghanistan.
On the other hand, the government has extended the restriction on movement for another three months.
Officials from the ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Interior Affairs, Public Health, and the Governor of Kabul have presented a new quarterly plan in a joint meeting to impose restrictions on movements in the city.
According to the government’s new quarterly plan, it is mandatory to wear a mask, avoid social gatherings, prevent elders from leaving the home, and follow the health guidelines.
Also, service providers must perform their activities with strict health care measures.
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus
Reporters Without Borders says that at least 70 media workers in Afghanistan have been infected with the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Reporters Without Borders has released a statement titled “media professionals are added to death list either by attacks or Coronavirus” noting that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, at least 70 journalists and media workers have been infected.
The report says that two media workers in Afghanistan have died so far as a result of suffering from Covid-19.
The RWB notes that Sulaiman Yousufi, an Ariana News driver, and Nasir Ahmad Safi, an RTA reporter in Nangarhar province, were among the media workers who died of the Coronavirus.
Reporters Without Borders underlines that Afghan journalists infected by the Coronavirus do not have access to financial and medical resources.
Poor state of hospitals increase health challenges
Afghanistan’s poor state of hospitals has failed to provide adequate healthcare services to the people.
The Acting Minister of Public Health, who has recently been appointed by the president, says that the low quality of the country’s hospitals has led to serious health challenges, and the Coronavirus has multiplied it.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, said, “The hospitals have provided poor health services, even in normal situations, and we have not been able to gain people’s trust. Weak leadership at the hospitals is also a factor.”
Meanwhile, the ministry underlined that in the last 24 hours, some 1296 samples have been examined, of which 787 cases tested positive for the Coronavirus.
During this time, six patients died of the virus and sixty-three others recovered.
The Ministry of Public Health warns of a dramatic increase in the number of the Coronavirus infections, saying that if people do not do their part in the fight against the pandemic, the situation will get out of control.
Coronavirus: Patients share experience
