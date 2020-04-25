Coronavirus: Half of all factories in Afghanistan suspend operations

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2020)

The spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has stopped 50 percent of the country’s manufacturing plants.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Investment and Mines said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reduced the domestic production and that a large number of factories have stopped operating.

Officials at the agency said except for disinfectants and sanitary products, the production of other materials have been suspended across the country.

Meanwhile, the officials warn that the country would face an economic crisis if the government does not pay attention to these factories.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has expressed concern about the situation of the factories in the country, saying that it would soon set a plan according to which the factories could resume their activities, taking into account the health situation.

Meanwhile, experts say that as long as the government does not reduce the tax on factories and does not create loan appropriate packages for these companies, the activity of manufacturing factories in the country would face a crisis.