Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that nine people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 104 in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the patients suffering from Covid-19 have died in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, and Parwan provinces.

Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded 168 new positive cases in 15 provinces of the country.

The cases – 68 in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, 9 in Laghman, 9 in Faryab, 8 in Logar, 4 in Balkh, 4 in Paktia, 4 in Baghlan, Two in Kunar, and one case in Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Helmand – have been registered in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 3392 in Afghanistan.

It comes as 37 patients – 14 people in Herat, 8 in Kabul, 5 in Laghman, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Nangarhar, 2 in Nimroz, and 1 in Helmand – have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospitals.

So far, 458 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.