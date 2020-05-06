Connect with us

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus

COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: Death toll in Afghanistan surges to 104 

May 6, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that nine people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 104 in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the patients suffering from Covid-19 have died in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, and Parwan provinces. 

Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded 168 new positive cases in 15 provinces of the country.

The cases – 68 in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, 9 in Laghman, 9 in Faryab, 8 in Logar, 4 in Balkh, 4 in Paktia, 4 in Baghlan, Two in Kunar, and one case in Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Helmand – have been registered in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 3392 in Afghanistan.

It comes as 37 patients – 14 people in Herat, 8 in Kabul, 5 in Laghman, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Nangarhar, 2 in Nimroz, and 1 in Helmand – have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospitals. 

So far, 458 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 330 new cases, total 3225

May 5, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that 330 new cases of Coronavirushave been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected people to 3,225.

Among the newly registered cases, statistics of Herat, Kabul, and Kandahar have the highest number of patients.

The positive cases were recorded as follow: Herat 59 cases, Kabul 45, Kandahar 41, Balkh 38, Paktia 26, Ghazni 5, Nangarhar 13, Logar 10, Laghman 11, Helmand 1, Farah 2, Samangan 10, Takhar 11, Kunduz 5, Faryab 6, Paktika 9, Panjshir 12, Zabul 3, Kapisa 4, Wardak 4, Parwan 7, Kunar 5, and 3 cases in Badakhshan.

The Ministry of Public Health also stated that 421 people have recovered from Coronavirus so far, and 95 others have died.

According to the ministry, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19

Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894

May 4, 2020

With 190 new confirmed registries for the Coronavirus, total cases jumped to 2,894 in Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of Public Health, 190 cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
Now, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country is 2,894. Of the 190 newly confirmed cases, Paktia tops the list with 41 confirmed registries. The rest of the numbers are designated as follows: 30 in Herat, 25 in Kandahar, 24 in Kabul, 17 in Balkh, 13 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 9 in Farah, 6 in Sar-e-Pol, 5 in Kunar and 2 in Paktika, 3 in Zabul, and one in Khost, Oruzgan, Helmand and Nimroz provinces each. Wahid Majroh a deputy of the MOPH says that five people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours and 52 have recovered. Also, the MOPH has announced more than $100 million in assistance from the World Bank and the World Health Organization.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says the money will be used to increase diagnostic and laboratory capacity, as well as to increase the capacity of health workers in Afghanistan.
 

