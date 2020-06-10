Coronavirus: Daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total fatalities to 405.

According to the ministry, 10 people in Herat, three patients in Kabul, three patients in Nimruz, two people in Badghis, two people in Helmand, and one person in Zabul have died of the virus.

It comes as Afghanistan witnessed 684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that 393 people in Kabul, 96 people in Herat, 95 people in Nangarhar, 25 people in Nimruz, 18 people in Kunar,13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Farah, 8 people in Kunduz, 7 people in Urozgan, 6 people in Badghis, four people in Badakhshan, four people Zabul, and three people in Parwan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 22143.

Meanwhile, 324 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 2975 in the country.