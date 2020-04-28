Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2020)

The Ministry of Finance said that if the government fails to contain the spread of Coronavirus within the next five months, Afghanistan’s national income could be reduced by 50%.

Officials at the ministry said the Coronavirus could lead the country’s economy in crisis.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department of the MoF underlined that there are concerns about a 50 percent drop in revenue in the country.

According to officials, the economic crisis would hit Afghanistan if COVID-19 spread continues in the country.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has also expressed concerns about the declining activity of manufacturing plants in the country.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country has led to an increase in the rate of unemployment and the closure of more factories.

It comes as the spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has stopped 50 percent of the country’s manufacturing plants.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Investment and Mines said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reduced the domestic production and that a large number of factories have stopped operating.

Officials at the agency said except for disinfectants and sanitary products, the production of other materials have been suspended across the country.