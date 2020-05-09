Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.

According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.

So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.