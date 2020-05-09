Connect with us

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

11 mins ago

on

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.

According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.

So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases – 57 in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, three people – 2 in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.

The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.

So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2020)

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.

Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.

Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.

 The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!